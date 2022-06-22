Predator Arrested at Sheriff’s Construction Site; 20 Year Old on Probation for Attempted Murder Also Arrested

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested 59-year-old Terry Lee Jackson, an unregistered sexual predator who was working for a subcontractor at the construction site of the new Sheriff’s Operations Center.









Deputies also arrested 20-year-old Korarise Daishon Hill, a Flagler County resident wanted in Volusia on a probation violation. He was arrested at the Flagler County probation office, where he was required to report.

Jackson, of 1234 Avenue E in Ormond Beach, is being held at the county jail on $25,000 bond and won’t be returning to the constructions site: he’s been trespassed. He was convicted of raping a child he was responsible for in 2004 in St. Johns County, and sentenced to eight years in prison. He had various other convictions–for grand theft, burglary, and several failures to register as a predator.

Hill is being held on no bond, as is the case on probation violations until a court hearing.

A sheriff’s release at first related that Hill was on probation for first-degree murder before correcting that to attempted first degree murder and attempted armed robbery, to which he pleaded in February 2018.

He committed the crimes when he was 15 at Dewey Boster Park in Deltona on April 13, 2017, when he attempted to rob another teen and shot at him and his friend as they ran off. Neither was injured, and one of them, who had grown up with Hill, almost immediately picked him out of a line-up, leading to Hill’s arrest.

Since Hill was 15 at the time of the offense, and since he pleaded, his sentence reflected the fact: he was sentenced as a youthful offender. He got four years in prison, with credit for almost a year’s time already served, followed by two years of community control, according to his sentencing document. Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano, who had formerly served on Flagler’s felony bench, and who is not known as one of the circuit’s severest judges, sentenced Hill.









“Hill was on Supervised Release for First Degree Murder Charge,” the sheriff’s release states. “He violated his probation with Changing Employment without Permission, Leaving the County without Permission, Failure to Pay Court Costs, Failure to Pay for Drug Test Fee, Failure to Complete Public Service Hours and Failure to Comply with Curfew, resulting in a warrant signed for his arrest on June 1.” All accurate, according to his probation-violation report, but the reference to the first degree murder charge.

The sheriff appears to have been fed poor information about Hill. “While I don’t know the facts of the Volusia County murder case how the hell can a 20-year old murderer be on probation,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in the release. “This guy is obviously dangerous and decided to violate his probation and not adhere to the judge’s orders. Coming to Flagler County certainly wasn’t the right move, either.”

In fact, Hill is a Flagler County resident, required to live at 33 Powder Hill Lane. He had gotten a job at San Diego Grill on South Williamson Boulevard in Volusia County without his probation office’s permission. Before his arrest in 2017, he had been found guilty of burglary and four misdemeanors.

Last September, he wrote the judge to request termination of his community control, or at least a modification of it. “i’ve been succesful so far,” Hill wrote, “I pass all of my drug and alcohol test I am very compliant.” He said he’d completed all his sanctions but for his required community hours because “every place I call they wont accept me [due] to covid being an on going pandemic. Its just hard being on CC for so long it feels like its holding me back, I understand the decisions I made in the past are what placed me on it in the first place so theirs no excuses on that behalf. I’ve even received my diploma which was one of my sanctions, I started taking college classes when I first came home from prison, but between work, and Juggling CC I had to stop going to college it just became to much to handle, I’ve even had great jobs when I came home from prison but as soon as my CC officer shows up or calls I get let go, Now its like im forced to work in a restaurant.”

He asked the judge for “regular probation” so he could complete his trade education. “I know I’ve changed and for the better I would love to go back to college and finish my electrical certificate. I can feel so many opportunities waiting for me I just feel like I am being held back.”









His probation officer, Jaddie Foggie, acknowledged Hill’s progress, but sought to defer changes to his community control. “So far Mr. Hill has been compliant with obtaining his GED, but he needs to fulfill completing his 100 community service hours and paying off his monetary obligations,” the officer wrote. The State Attorney’s Office objected because Hill had a prior probation violation.

Two weeks later, the judge granted Hill’s wish and switched him to regular probation.

Hill has not re-offended since the shooting at the park in Deltona. But on June 1, his probation office filed the latest probation violation report.