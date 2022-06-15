The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Inspiration of Hope Hosts Gospel Extravaganza at Palm Coast Community Center June 25

| | Leave a Comment

Punch Baldwin, national recording artist and lead singer of The Georgia Mass Choir, will be performing.
Punch Baldwin, national recording artist and lead singer of The Georgia Mass Choir, will be performing.

Inspiration of Hope Community Resources, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to community services. Established in 2012, IOHCR has provided educational workshops, food distribution in partnership with Farm Share, books, gift cards and Covid-19 resources to residents of Flagler County.

To support its efforts, a Gospel Extravaganza will be presented at 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

An elite list of artists will perform to include Dorothy Norwood, national award-winning gospel singer; Punch Baldwin, national recording artist and lead singer of The Georgia Mass Choir; and God’s Example, 2022 Tampa Bay Gospel Awards Contemporary Group of the Year Nominee.

There will be door prizes and a dessert auction, plus a take home dinner provided to all ticket holders at the end of the program. For tickets and information call 386-585-3450 or email [email protected].

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.