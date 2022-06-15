Inspiration of Hope Hosts Gospel Extravaganza at Palm Coast Community Center June 25

Inspiration of Hope Community Resources, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to community services. Established in 2012, IOHCR has provided educational workshops, food distribution in partnership with Farm Share, books, gift cards and Covid-19 resources to residents of Flagler County.

To support its efforts, a Gospel Extravaganza will be presented at 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

An elite list of artists will perform to include Dorothy Norwood, national award-winning gospel singer; Punch Baldwin, national recording artist and lead singer of The Georgia Mass Choir; and God’s Example, 2022 Tampa Bay Gospel Awards Contemporary Group of the Year Nominee.

There will be door prizes and a dessert auction, plus a take home dinner provided to all ticket holders at the end of the program. For tickets and information call 386-585-3450 or email [email protected].