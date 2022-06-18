The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 111. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Juneteenth Celebration at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway), noon to 5 p.m. come, see how Juneteenth plays out with music, dance, historical reenactment, other entertainment and games, and a bounce house for kids. Eye-catching will be food, other vendors with jewelry, tee shirts, African clothing and artifacts; Avon beauty products, books, along with a health resource table – not to mention door prizes and giveaways. In performance for this free celebration will be reenactor Calvin McNeil and the Royal Pointe Dance Academy of Daytona Beach. Weigh in on the back story that during 1865, enslaved people in Texas only learned that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years before. Juneteenth is believed to be the first holiday in the United States, first to be celebrated in 1866, and originated by enslaved people. The storyline takes on the theme, “Our People: Continued Resilence & Accomplishments 2022.” For additional information, call 386.447.7030.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Saturday – 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: Luckily for Susan B. Anthony, she was only fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election on this day. In Florida, 1.6 million people are disenfranchised by the equivalent of a poll tax, difficult to surmount.

Now this:

Norman Mailer on Charlie Rose: Dick Cavett on Mailer:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.