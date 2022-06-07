The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 7, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears possible pleas, holds docket sounding and holds a risk protection order hearing.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Jonathan Lord, the Flagler County Emergency Manager, will provide a Storm Readiness presentation as June begins Hurricane Season. MetroNet, the company preparing to wire the city (and Bunnell and Flagler Beach) with high-speed broadband, will provide a presentation on their construction schedule and customer service model. The council will consider approving Crest Town Center, a 251-unit apartment unit in Town Centre. The application is for a master site plan for 10.20 acres along the south side of Brookhaven Drive. The property is part of the Town Center Development of Regional Impact and Master Planned Development. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Palm Coast Animal Control Hearing is at 10 a.m. in the Intracoastal Room at City Hall in Town center.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

Notably: Louis XIV, the Sun King, was crowned on this day in 1654. His official reign of 72 years and a few months is the longest recorded for any monarch, but he didn’t immediately take the reins: he was 5 years old. The roundly detested Cardinal Mazarin was in charge until 1661. Louis would build Versailles and reign over Voltaire’s favorite century of French cultural history (“Louis XIII’s century was still boorish, that of Louis XIV was admirable, the current one is just ridiculous,” he wrote in an early letter. “Le siecle de Louis XIII etait encore grossier, celui de Louis XIV admirable et le siecle present n’est que ridicule”), a century that included Racine, Moliere, Pascal, Corneille, Boileau, La Fontaine, Bayle, Descartes, La Rochefoucauld, Mme de Sévigné, and of course the great and eternal Ninon de Lenclos. As P.N. Furbank wrote in a New York Review piece from 2001, ” “… it is no accident that the first ‘peak of refinement’ or ‘delicacy’ in the manner of blowing the nose comes in the time of Louis XIV, when this aristocratic subservience is as its height. Courtesy books now begin to tell you not to blow your nose openly into your handkerchief at table or to look into the handkerchief afterward for the result—whereas the admonition not long before had been not to blow your nose with your fingers or into your sleeve. Louis XIV was the first French monarch to possess a lot of handkerchiefs.” Let’s not discount the other side of refinement: Louis also impoverished the lives of ordinary French citizens–subjects, really–more than most kings before and since as he expanded France’s borders to form most of what we now know as the Hexagone, and in 1685 committed one of his worst acts when he revoked the Edict of Nantes, eliminiating limited rights protestants had enjoyed and sending thousands of them to England and the Low Countries, where they ended up enriching their adopted homes, to the detriment of the French economy. Louis’ long decline can be dated from that day, an inspiration to many a dictator’s prejudicial bans, not least or last Trump’s infamous Muslim ban.

Now this:

Ellen DeGeneres’s Phone Call with God:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.