Stand-Off With Armed Individual Stretches Past 6-Hour Mark on Welling Place in Palm Coast

What started as a potential domestic violence situation at 6 Welling Place in Palm Coast in mid-afternoon today turned into a stand-off between a man in the house, who had firearms, and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Crisis Negotiating Team. Other occupants of the home were able to exit safely.









The situation started in early afternoon, shortly after 1 p.m., and was ongoing this evening around 6:30 p.m. The situation was reminiscent of a stand-off between the Crisis Negotiating Team and other sheriff’s personnel and a 43-year-old woman in an upscale Hammock home on April 10. That standoff lasted seven hours and ended with the woman exiting the house after smoke bombs were pitched indoors, and the woman fatally shooting herself.

The Hammock incident had also begun as a domestic incident involving other family members who for a time feared for their safety. In today’s incident, the man, who is 51, had been having a dispute with a woman. The man was twice arrested in Volusia County, once on a domestic violence charge. He has no record in Flagler County.

At around 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office issued a notice on its Facebook page noting the “increased police presence at a W-Section residence due to a domestic disturbance. All people who were inside the residence, except for the suspect, have safely left the property.” It isn’t clear whether there were any other individuals aside from the woman and the man. The Crisis Negotiating Team was in communication with the man inside.









The house is part of a cul-de-sac, with residences on either side and two nearby residences to its north, along Wellwater Drive. There were no apparent evacuations, with the agency following protocols followed during the Hammock incident, when neighboring residents were asked to shelter in place and others asked to avoid the area.

The Sheriff’s Office has deployed numerous personnel, including members of its SWAT team, K-9 units, and a heavy-armored vehicle, and for a time Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, appeared to be in the area.