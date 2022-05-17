Vietnam War Veteran Cecil Hengeveld Speaks at Flagler County’s Memorial Day Service

Join Flagler County at its Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, featuring special guest speaker Cecil Hengeveld, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired), a Vietnam War veteran, whose decorations include Legion of Merit, Air Medal with “V” device and 30 oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal, and the Pennsylvania Commendation Medal.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have an accomplished veteran like Cecil Hengeveld help us pay tribute to those who lost their lives in service to our country,” said Veterans Service Officer David Lydon.









Hengeveld, following his tour in Vietnam, served as a flight instructor and later joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard receiving a direct commission from warrant officer to second lieutenant. He retired in 1998.

Hengeveld holds a Master Aviator rating with over 7,100 flight hours in rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

He was the commander of the 1028th Transportation Helicopter Company, Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site simulator and instruments branch chief and operations and training officer. He served as an aviation staff officer in the State Area Command Headquarters of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Hengeveld has commanded Army Aviation Support Facilities in Washington, PA and the Fort Indiantown Gap.

Hengeveld was appointed Deputy Adjutant General for Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs in 2001 and has since retired.

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Earl Presley will sing the National Anthem. Vince Cautero will once again lead the singing of God Bless the USA.

“We will also recognize the loss of Master Sgt. Michael Heiser, a United States Air Force Communications System Operator, who was killed in the terrorist bombing of Khobar Towers, Saudi Arabia in 1996,” Lydon said. “He still has family here in Flagler County.”

The Memorial Day event is sponsored by the Flagler County Commission and the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council. Veterans and support groups to participate include the following: American Legion Post 115, DAV Chapter 86, Marine Corps League 876, Military Officers Association of America, Flagler County Veterans Service Office, VFW Post 8696, Sons of the American Revolution and the Knights of Columbus 2810 Color Corps.