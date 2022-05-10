Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Adopts Rocky, the Dog Shot in the Face by Previous Owner

A dog who was shot in the face in April has started his next chapter, recovering and enjoying his new family. A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employee decided to welcome Rocky into his family and is excited to share his recovery story with the community. The employee has requested to remain anonymous.









A Saturday afternoon call early last month led deputies to uncover a young dog who was suffering in his kennel with a gunshot wound to his face. Detectives arrested the previous owner on felony animal cruelty charges and the dog was turned over to the custody of Palm Coast Animal Control while receiving medical care. Upon hearing the story of Rocky, one of FCSO’s employee’s decided to adopt him, where he’s made great progress since his trauma.(See: “Palm Coast Man Shoots His 1-Year-Old Dog After German Shepherd Mix Bit Fiancée.”

The story behind Rocky’s new chapter: On April 5, 2022, his adopter was working when the FCSO received multiple calls about an animal crying in the “S” Section of Palm Coast, and was invested in the case for more than work reasons. His family has been seeking another dog and when he saw pictures of Rocky, he fell in love.

“All the vets said he was a sweet dog and he’d make a full recovery,” his adopter said. “They needed someone to foster him immediately when he was released from the vet following surgery, so he wouldn’t have to go to the shelter. We agreed to take him right away!”









Rocky suffered a bullet going through his snout and bottom lip, into his neck and shoulder area, and through his left front leg. Jamier T. Lee-Bright shot him out of anger, because the dog had allegedly attacked Lee-Bright’s girlfriend.

The dog had staples in his snout, drain in his neck, a metal pin in his leg and numerous stitches. He couldn’t bear weight on his leg, and hopped around for short bursts as he’d get tired quickly. After five weeks of being with his new family, he’s officially been adopted, enjoys going to play in his yard and loves car rides.

“He’s able to put weight on his leg now, but still hops when he tries to move quickly,” his adopter said. “He’s very playful, loves his toys, is great with our other dog, and loves everyone he meets. He’s never even growled at us, unlike his previous family claimed. A little love goes a long way!”

Rocky is enjoying his new home. His wounds are still healing but he is on his way to making a full recovery.

“I’m glad to see this innocent animal is recovering and thriving,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This poor animal has had a rough start to life, suffering abuse no animal should go through. His story touched the hearts of many in the community and I’m thrilled to see his progress. Thank you to all the personnel involved in his rescue and to our employee for giving him the second chance he deserves.”









Lee-Bright, the 25-year-old resident of 21 Seaman Trail East in Palm Coast who was charged in the case, faces a third-degree felony count of cruelty to animals and a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

The State Attorney’s Office filed the charges on April 7. Lee-Bright has been ordered to have no contact with pets. He is out on $5,000 bond, with a first pre-trial appearance before circuit Judge Terence Perkins scheduled for June 15.