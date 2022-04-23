Palm Coast Songwriters Festival Is Set for April 29-May 1

The Palm Coast Songwriters Festival returns in 2022 with nearly 40 HIT songwriters performing over 125 #1 HITS during the three-day ticketed festival, April 28 thru May 1 at Daytona State College Palm Coast Amphitheater. Single and three-day passes, with a limited number of reserved covered seating, are still available for purchase at www.palmcoastsongwritersfestival.com/purchasetickets.

Two free kick-off events, with live performances, are scheduled for Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 at European Village at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast and JT’s Seafood Shack, located at 5224 N. Oceanshore Boulevard in Palm Coast.









Main event headliners include:

Jeffrey Steele is a five-time GRAMMY nominee who has been recognized by Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) for over 65 million airplays for hits he penned for a multitude of artists including Keith Urban, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, Montgomery Gentry, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more. Steele is a member of the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and been named one of Billboard Magazine’s top five writers eight years in a row.

Paul Overstreet has written and co-written 27 top ten songs; including songs for artists like Tanya Tucker, Keith Whitley, Alison Krauss, The Judds, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and many more. Notable hits for others include “Love Can Build a Bridge,” “Forever and Ever Amen,” “When You Say Nothing at All,” “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” and “Some Beach.” Awards and recognition include Nashville Songwriters Association Hall of Fame, two GRAMMYs, and BMI Songwriter of the Year five times.

Additionally, PCSF will raise money for two charities, Gold Star Mentors, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library/Early Learning Coalition for Flagler and Volusia Counties. Gold Star Mentors will raise funds by auctioning an autographed guitar signed by major artists like Collin Raye, Billy Currington, Daryl Worley, and Sammy Kershaw. Dolly Parton Imagination Library will raffle a guitar autographed by all festival performers. All proceeds from the guitars will go directly to the two charities. Additional information on both organizations can be found here: https://elcfv.org/dolly-partons-imagination-library/ and https://goldstarmentors.com

