Palm Coast’s Opelka Wins Fourth ATP Tour Title, Besting Isner in Houston Ahead of European Circuit

At the start of this week, Palm Coast’s Reilly Opelka wasn’t sure how his ailing shoulder would hold up.

Turns out, it help up pretty, pretty, pretty good.

The 24-year-old former Indian Trails Middle School student captured his fourth career ATP Tour title on Sunday in Houston, besting longtime friend and rival John Isner, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the championship match of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court championship.









In what is believed to be the tallest ATP men’s final ever, Opelka, 6’11”, broke fellow American Isner’s serve at 4-3 in the first set, then served it out on his own, before prevailing in a 9-7 second-set tiebreak to win the 250-level tournament (250 ATP Tour points are awarded to the winner). Isner, 36, is 6’10”.

Opelka, who won his second tour title of 2022 (he earlier had won the Dallas Open, so clearly he should establish residency in the Lone Star State) escaped plenty of danger on Sunday, saving all eight break points he faced, and three Isner set points in the second set. It was his first ATP-Tour level title on clay.

“Shoulder feels OK, we’ll see how I wake up tomorrow morning,” Opelka said in his post-match press conference. “I had to hit a lot of second serves, which is the motion that bothers it. But I sucked it up for one match.”

Opelka first injured the right (serving) shoulder in a match on March 25 at the Miami Open, and this was his first tournament since having to withdraw in that contest.

In Houston he won four matches and only dropped one set, the first one he played in the tournament. Saturday he defeated Nick Kyrgios, whose play has been outstanding in 2022, 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals, before dispatching Isner for the fifth straight time they’ve dueled. He’s 5-1 overall against Isner, who’s ranked 23.

“I delivered on some big points and was clutch (today,)” Opelka said. “Now it’s just about getting home and resting the shoulder but working everything else for the next 10 days, and then go over to Europe. The French Open (starting May 22) is what I’m working for now, that’s the big one.”









The win carried a $90,000 check for Opelka, and he’s now back up to his career high ranking of No. 17.

“It was a great overall week, smooth sailing,” Opelka said. “My expectations were low but I was happy that I was optimistic and I get to go over to Munich, which is a great city, then Madrid after, then Rome, and Paris. What’s not to love about that?”

