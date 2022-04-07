Last Updated: 10:32 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm and tornado warning for Palm Coast and Northeast Flagler County at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, initially expiring after 10:15 a.m., later extended to 10:45 a.m.

At 9:42 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Fruitland, or near Pomona Park, moving east at 45 mph. Radar indicated rotation, according to the weather service in Jacksonville.

“It may not end up being a tornado but those in the warning area need to heed the warning and seek shelter,” Jonathan Lord, Flagler County’s emergency management director, said at 9:55 a.m.

"We are watching it live" he said of the emergency management crew, referring to the tornadic activity, which at 9:56 a.m. was still on the Putnam County side. "No touchdowns yet," he said. "We're hoping the rotation they see stops before it crosses into Flagler." But, he said, "We are watching it because there was definite rotation in the storm cell."









A tornado warning means that tornadic activity has been spotted and that it may touch down. The current storm was causing 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail, with damage to roofs, siding, and trees expected.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Schools were evacuating classrooms and following normal tornado-warning protocols by gathering students in designated safe spaces. The district was asking parents not to go to school to pick up children, as the campuses will not be allowing people to be checked in or out. “Students are in safe places while we await the expiration of this tornado warning,” a school spokesman said in a call disseminated to all households with children in schools.

Lord cautioned that whether a tornado touches down or not, the line of severe storms was headed toward Flagler and Palm Coast, where severe-storm activity would follow with gusts of wind, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.