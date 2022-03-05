Flagler Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Spring Session Registration Is Open

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly invites the public to take part in the 2022 Flagler County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy this spring. Beginning April 12, learn the behind-the-scenes daily operations of your Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

From the FCSO SWAT Team to the FCSO K-9 unit, get first-hand experience in what it’s like to serve and protect in Flagler County. Classes are free to the public and run from April 12 through May 19. These specially designed three-hour classes take place two evenings a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Classes are held at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard in Bunnell (behind the County Administration Building).

Learn all about the FCSO including District Policing, Investigative Services, Drug and Gang Enforcement, Victim Services and SWAT. Also, class members get to see Motor Unit and K-9 Unit demonstrations, take part in “Shoot, Don’t Shoot” demonstrations, visit the FCSO communications center and detention facilities and go on patrol with a Deputy Sheriff. The FCSO Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is designed to help provide greater awareness of the many aspects of the FCSO and the agency’s role in the community through education.









“Getting to know your Sheriff’s Office is what this academy is all about,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The men and women of the FCSO are proud to put on the badge every single day. We want you to know what that means and experience everything involved with serving and protecting the people of Flagler County by taking a behind-the-scenes look.”

To qualify, participants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in Flagler County, have no prior felony arrests and no misdemeanor arrests within the last 12 months. Enrollment is now open. To register, sign-up at FlaglerSheriff.com/public-interest/citizens-academy. If you have questions, please call 386-586-4845 or e-mail to [email protected]