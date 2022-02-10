On Monday, Flagler County school bus driver Mark McNeill was involved in a crash with a sedan as he was ferrying 23 students from Old Kings Elementary in Palm Coast’s F-Section. No students were injured. The driver sustained minor injuries. The district automatically tested him for drugs and alcohol. His test came back negative.

On Wednesday, McNeill was arrested on a charge of drunk driving, a felony charge of child neglect and a charge of resisting an officer as he was driving the same “Giraffe” bus, this time ferrying some 35 students from Buddy Taylor Middle School on the afternoon run. “My daughter was on this bus,” a parent wrote on Twitter. “Guy was so drunk when they chased him down and boarded the bus he fell in the ditch exiting the bus. Daughter called me legitimately scared. Not good!”









McNeill was booked at the Flagler County jail Wednesday afternoon and bonded out, posting bail on $4,000 bond. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of both the Flagler County Sheriff’s and the school district’s investigations, Kristy Gavin, the school district’s attorney, said this morning.

McNeill, 60, of Sunny Shore Drive in Ormond Beach, started driving for Flagler schools as a substitute in April 2017, when it was customary for drivers to start as substitutes before moving into full-time driving. He became a full-time driver that September, and is currently making $15.87 an hour.

Since he was not impaired in Monday’s crash, he was back driving. He was in Palm Coast’s K Section when Wednesday’s incident took place. He allegedly tested with a blood-alcohol level of over 0.15. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Gavin said that in the five years McNeill has been driving for the district, “he was not on our radar for issues.” She said both incidents will result in a review by the district’s Accident Review Committee. The committee goes by a point system, assigning given points to various factors in the incident. If the points add up to 10 or 12, then the recommendation is termination., Gavin said. The points are cumulative. In other words, the Monday and Wednesday incidents could combine for 12 points, though the likelihood, after Wednesday’s incident, is that that incident alone will be judged gravely of its own.

It can take months, if not a year or more, for drunk driving and child neglect charges to wend their way through court, especially if the individual is contesting the charges. McNeill faces a misdemeanor DUI charge. The felony charge could possibly be pleaded down to a misdemeanor, though the nature of the case, and the number of children involved, makes that more difficult.









When a bus driver gets a DUI on his or her own time, it’s not necessarily an automatic firing, Gavin said. The driver will be recommended to take drug or alcohol counseling. But it’s an entirely different situation when the driver gets a DUI charge on the job.

The district has been experiencing a severe bus driver shortage but McNeill wasn’t a quick, recent hire. “We’ve had a shortage, everybody has had shortage,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s spokesman, said. “We’ve been able to get by. It’s gotten getter than it was at the beginning of the year but you can always use bus drivers.”

[This is a developing story.]