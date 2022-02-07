Nissan and School Bus Carrying 25 Students Collide on Old Kings Road North, No Injuries

A Nissan Sentra and a Flagler County schools bus collided shortly after 4 p.m. today on North Old Kings Road at Fanshawe Lane, causing significant damage to the sedan but no injuries to the students on the school bus.

A Flagler County schools spokesperson identified the bus as the “Giraffe,” number 21403. It was carrying 23 students from Old Kings Road and returning them home throughout Palm Coast’s F-Section. Another bus was dispatched to the scene to pick up the students and complete the route.









The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. The Nissan’s front end was smashed up, and its air bags deployed. The Nissan’s driver reported minor lacerations. Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department responded, but the driver of the Nissan declined to be taken to the hospital.

Old Kings Road’s lanes were briefly blocked. Roger’s Towing of Bunnell was to tow the Nissan.