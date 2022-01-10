2 Pedestrian Bridges on Rymfire Drive Will Be Fixed Over the Next Few Weeks

The City of Palm Coast will make repairs to the Rymfire Drive Parkway pedestrian bridges due to deterioration. These bridges are part of the pedestrian walkway near Rymfire Elementary School. The repairs will begin on Monday, January 10 and the completion is expected to take four to five weeks.

The project scope will include replacing all decking boards with Marine grade materials to ensure a longer lifespan than regular pressure treated wood. The structural integrity will be examined to determine if there is any damage. Any damage noted will be replaced.

The construction will not impact people utilizing the sidewalk. There will be cones marking the construction areas giving pedestrians or bicyclists the ability to travel around the cones to continue on their way.

Any questions should be directed to the City of Palm Coast by submitting a ticket through Palm Coast Connect at palmcoastconnect.com or calling Customer Service at 386-986-2360.