Flagler Health+ has purchased approximately 70 acres in the City of Palm Coast from Florida Landmark Communities, LLC. The property, located on the west side of US-1 where Palm Coast Parkway and US -1 currently meet, will be used to develop a comprehensive health complex, including an inpatient hospital. The Observer, which first reported the purchase, put the purchase price at $2.1 million.

The acreage to be developed, and the eventual hospital, mean that the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and U.S. 1 will become a four-way intersection as Palm Coast Parkway is carved furthered west, ending the insufferable pollution of political signs at that intersection every two years.









The purchase was not unexpected. It has had the acreage under contract since August. The purchase is part of its ongoing efforts to challenge AdventHealth’s supremacy in Flagler, a supremacy AdventHealth is defending just as aggressively: the hospital system is building its second hospital in Palm Coast, a 100-bed facility, almost within sight of the Flagler Health + acreage.

Flagler Health+, which issued a release about its land buy, also recently announced a clinical agreement with UF Health which will include expansion of graduate medical education programs and an array of clinical services across Northeast Florida, including new primary care sites in St. Johns and Flagler counties. Details regarding new primary care locations in Flagler County are currently under discussion.

Civil engineering work is underway on 7 acres that Flagler Health+ owns at the southwest corner of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway where the enterprise will build one of its signature health villages.

The Palm Coast health village will incorporate family practice with embedded behavioral health services, orthopedics, specialty care, imaging and laboratory services all within a community-centric setting. It is to go up next to Palm Coast Methodist Church’s new campus.









According to the release, Flagler Health+ has already expanded its footprint of Flagler County-based care options, with the addition of a large orthopedics practice located in the Palm Coast Town Center, a primary care office on Old Kings Road and a virtual walk-in clinic located inside Publix.

In February, Care Connect+ also opened an office inside Flagler Health+ Specialty Care at 50 Cypress Point Parkway to better serve and coordinate care. One of its first major initiatives was to award four Innovators Micro Grants to Flagler County non-profit organizations for the purpose of supporting programs that positively impact persons experiencing homelessness, hunger, behavioral health issues, financial instability, or lack of access to transportation, medication or health care in Flagler County.