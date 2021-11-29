Sitemap

High-Speed Chase of Man Wanted for Assaulting Cop Spills Into Flagler from I-95 to SR100 to A1A

Volusia County's Air One helicopter kept an eye on the fleeing suspect, who took numerous law enforcement officers on a chase across eastern Flagler County this morning. (VCSO)
Several major Flagler County roads were the scene of a high-speed pursuit that started in Volusia County, where a man was wanted on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officers, whom the man allegedly tried to run over. The pursuit when it spilled into Flagler spread over I-95, Old Dixie Highway, State Road 100, State Road A1A and back to Old Dixie Highway.

The pursuit involved numerous Volusia and Flagler law enforcement agencies, including the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Volusia County’s Air One, the emergency helicopter, which tracked the suspect’s vehicle–a newer-model Toyota Corolla–at all times. The poursuit in Flagler took place between 10 and 10:20 a.m. The man was apprehended in Ormond Beach.



The man’s identity is not yet available.

The pursuit had trailed as far back as State Road 40. One witness who had been on I-95 shortly after 10 described the suspect’s vehicle passing him at 100 mph, on the shoulder of the highway. The Corolla exited at Old Dixie Highway only to get back on and continue north, exiting at State Road 100 and going east, across the bridge to Flagler Beach, then back south on A1A.

The driver appears to have taken High Bridge Road and struck stop sticks at John Anderson Highway, but kept going toward Old Dixie Highway. The vehicle became disabled. The driver jumped out and attempted top evade pursuit, but was apprehended in a subdivision just south of Old Dixie Highway near Acoma Drive. The individual was being processed for booking at the Volusia County Branch jail. He will likely face a felony fleeing and eluding charge in addition to the aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer charge.

