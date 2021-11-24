Deep in the National Archives and the files of the Department of Defense, there’s a 2018 picture of Spc. Keon Sands at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. He’s working on a laptop at a desk, a big smile on his face.

Sands, the Army-issued caption reads, is “a financial management technician with 2153rd Financial Management Support Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Resolute Support Brigade.” In the picture, Sands is helping Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, the officer in charge of the Resolute Support public affairs office, setting up his savings deposit program at Resolute HQ.









“The finance team is able to assist U.S. military personnel and vendors from various bases with financial questions and issues. During their deployment, Sands and his team expect to visit 15 different locations to serve personnel.” The picture, taken by Sgt. Elizabeth White, was snapped on May 13, 2018.

Keon Clyde Sands, 27, was killed moments after 11 p.m. Tuesday night as he was riding his motorcycle north on I-95, in a collision with a semi truck near mile marker 296, just south of Old Kings Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, “the semi and the motorcycle made contact,” throwing Sands off his motorcycle. Sands was then run over several times, according to witnesses who contacted 911. The truck was not identified. It continued traveling north.

An emergency helicopter was placed on standby, but was not used. Sands was pronounced deceased less than 15 minutes after the collision as paramedics, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters reached the scene.









I-95’s northbound lanes were shut down and traffic diverted at exit 203 until 4:30 this morning.

Sands, a motorcycle enthusiast, used an orange and blue Suzuki as part of his Facebook profile and featured it repeatedly. Sands’s girlfriend drove up to the scene after losing contact with him, and locating his last contact in the area of the crash. She reported to authorities that he was from Palm Coast. FHP reports Sands as being from Ormond Beach, where he’d lived near the I-95 intersection with U.S. 1.

Sands’s was the eighth fatality of the year on Flagler County roads, the first since October 5, when another motorcyclist, Jim Egan–who had been a school bus driver–was killed on Belle Terre Parkway.