Homeless Man Didn’t Want to Walk Back to Volusia. So He Carjacked a Truck.

Eric Christian Marcotte is a 25-year-old homeless person who normally makes Volusia County his home. He’s on probation. On Oct. 6, he was on State Road 100 in West Flagler. He didn’t want to have to walk back to Volusia.

So of his own admission, he stole a vehicle belonging to a Kinbro Inc. power line crew–a carjacking that resulted in a first-degree felony charge, and a felony grand theft charge.









The crew had been driving in a bucket truck near Kielb Road–not much west of Bimini Bar–when it noticed that a skinny man was riding in the back of the truck, uninvited. It was Marcotte. He was told to leave. Marcotte refused, according to his arrest report. The driver went to a work area to speak with the crew’s safety officer. As that was taking place, Marcotte entered the vehicle, took control and began to drive away.

A crew member tried to stop him, “grabbed onto the steering wheel and was dragged approximately forty to fifty feet while [Marcotte] attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle,” the report states. A witness described the vehicle made to purposefully swerve to cause the crew member to fall off. The crew member let go and rolled into a ditch. He was not injured.

The vehicle was tracked, found on White Spruce Court in Ormond Beach, and returned to the power crew, with various items missing, including keys belonging to Florida Power and Light, an iPhone, a wallet and some $100, two Milwaukee Impact guns, and various tools, the lot valued at $750.

The following day, Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Marcotte on an unrelated probation violation charge. Flagler sheriff’s deputies traveled to the county to interview him, where he admitted to stealing the truck because he didn’t want to walk all the way back to Volusia, according to the report.









“This is another excellent example of how our teamwork, technology, Real Time Crime Center and our policing strategies worked to quickly identify and apprehend a dangerous criminal,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Marcotte has previously been charged in Volusia County for Burglary, Petit Theft, Loitering and Prowling, Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and other charges, and Robbery and probation violation in Ohio. He is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail and will be extradited to Flagler pending developments in the Volusia case.