Barry Brady and Daniel VanDeusen Promoted to Flagler Fire Rescue Battalion Chief

Two of Flagler County’s Lieutenants have been promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief, after a comprehensive series of four day scenarios and tests.

Barry Brady and Daniel VanDeusen (listed alphabetically) were promoted of the 10 applicants who tested.









“The position of Battalion Chief is one of the most critical in the fire service. As the individual responsible for management of shift operations, these men and women are key to the operational success of the department”, said Fire Chief Michael Tucker. “In choosing Chief Barry and Chief VanDeusen, we feel we have selected two individuals who have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively lead the staff of FCFR. These two promotions are foundational to the future success of FCFR in serving the residents and visitors to Flagler County.”

Beginning the week of September 27th, the department began its promotional assessment process which involved a four day series of extensive tests. One day of written exams, a full day of role play with actors and a diverse interview panel representing each level of employees.

Barry Brady was hired by Flagler County in May of 2007. He is heavily involved with the development and management of the Wildfire Mitigation team. He has his Fire Officer 1 and should be taking the Fire Officer 2 test shortly. He has attended the Florida Prescribed Fire Manager School and is almost complete with his degree in Resource Management & Forestry from the University of Florida.

Daniel VanDeusen began his career in Flagler County over 16 years ago in 2005. He is a paramedic and a registered nurse. He is currently a member of the Technical Rescue Team, Engine Committee and Character Council. VanDeusen is a Fire Officer 1, Instructor 1 and is currently sitting for Fire Officer and Instructor 2, soon.









One of the challenging assessments was a multi-jurisdictional tactical fire scenario and radio communication techniques that consumed an entire day of testing. The tactical scenario was a virtual fire in which each applicant had to assess the situation and call the necessary resources. They were evaluated by a panel of judges which consisted of a Battalion Chief and the Deputy Fire Chief from St. Johns County Fire Rescue and a retired Battalion Chief from Reedy Creek Fire Department. The applicants were assessed on their ability to make the most effective decision in a quick manner.

“Our process helps build and develop future leaders from within our organization as we continue to deliver the best level of public protection from all types of emergencies” Interim Deputy Chief Lenny Ensalaco said.