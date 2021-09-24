Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard Presents Colors on House Floor at Rep. Renner’s Invitation

Florida State Representative Paul Renner invited the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard to present the Nations Colors on the House Floor at the Speaker Designee Ceremony in Tallahassee on Tuesday.









Speaker Designee Renner has been a long supporter of Firefighters and Law Enforcement, especially the Palm Coast Fire Department. In his address to the Florida House of Representative, Speaker Designate Renner stated that, “first responders put their own safety at risk to save ours, and we will always have their backs.”

This was a significant honor for the members of the Palm Coast Honor Guard participating in the ceremony. It was an opportunity to represent the City of Palm Coast and the Florida Fire Service at the State Capitol. This was the first time the Palm Coast Fire Department received an invitation to participate in a ceremony of State significance. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin complimented the Honor Guard by saying, “Our Fire Department is amongst the finest public servants that I have ever seen. Thank you to Representative Renner for inviting our Honor Guard to represent the City of Palm Coast and the Florida Fire Services at the Speaker Designee ceremony this week at the Capitol. It is an honor that I know all participants will remember as an important moment in their career.”

The Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard was established in 2001 to represent the members of its department, their families and the citizens that they protect and serve during formal occasions. The Honor Guard projects a positive image of the Department and its members by performing as a well-trained professional unit at local and national events. “Honor Guard service is selfless; They perform their duties and expect nothing in return,” stated Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte. “Representing our City at our State Capitol is a highlight for our Honor Guard. There are great days ahead for our team.”









Representative Paul Renner was formally elected by the House Republican Conference to serve as the next Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. Representative Renner will begin his term as Speaker of the House following the 2022 elections. Renner was first elected to the House in a 2015 special election in the district representing Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

For more information about this occasion, contact the Palm Coast Fire Department at 386-986-2844. More photos are available on the Palm Coast Fire Department’s Facebook Page. You can also follow @PalmCoastFire on Twitter for more updates. For more information, contact the Public Information and Engagement Department by emailing [email protected]