LPR ‘Hit’ Leads to Felony Traffic Stop in WNZF’s Parking Lot, But Fugitive Is Not on Board

A minor bit of news unfolded in WNZF Newsradio’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon as Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, guns drawn, pulled over the occupants of a vehicle registered to a person with a felony warrant. The incident was resolved without arrests.

Deputies got a license plate reader’s “hit” on the vehicle around 1 p.m., indicating that the owner had a felony warrant out of Lake County. Due to the nature of the warrant, deputies had to approach the vehicle with caution–and guns–as about half a dozen sheriff’s units and a unit from the Bunnell Police Department lined up behind the suspect vehicle.









“Once they got everyone out of the car it was found the owner of the vehicle was not in the vehicle, so everyone was released,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. The vehicle itself was not a stolen car. Deputies are still searching for the fugitive.

The site of the felony stop is within a few steps of Flagler Broadcasting’s WNZF studios, including the main studio where the station’s local programming–such as Free For All Fridays–originates.

WNZF’s video of the felony stop is available here.