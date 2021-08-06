U.S. Economy Adds Nearly 1 Million Jobs for 2nd Month in a Row, Lowering Unemployment to 5.4%

The national economy added 943,000 jobs in July, building on the 938,000 jobs in June and lowering the unemployment rate by 0.5 percentage points, to 5.4 percent, reducing the number of officially unemployed people to 8.7 million.









The number of under-employed people and those too discouraged to be part of the workforce is higher, putting that more accurate unemployment and under-employment rate at 9.2 percent, according to the labor department. That percentage includes 6.5 million people who have dropped out of the labor force and had not actively looked for work in the last four weeks, but are still of workforce age.

The 9.2 percent unemployment and under-employment figure also includes 4.5 million workers still working part-time only because they could not find full-time work, or because their hours were cut back. Those are called the involuntary part-time workers, as opposed to the 20 million who are working part-time by choice. Either way, the unemployment rate reflects the number of workers who have put in as much as one hour of paid work in the previous four weeks.

While improving, the figures nevertheless remain well below pre-Covid days, when the unemployment rate the last month before the pandemic struck was 3.5 percent, with just 5.7 million people officially unemployed. There are still 5.7 million jobs to make up to return to the employment level of February 2020, and that return does not account for the new entrants into the economy since–an economy that needs to absorb about 150,000 new entrants every month.

The improving figures also mostly predate the explosion of the delta variant of covid, which has been sweeping through southern states, Florida especially. Earlier this week the Commerce Department announced that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.5 percent, two points below expectations of a consensus of economists. The figure was slightly up from 6.3 percent in the first quarter (annualized). Personal spending powered the increase, but personal savings have dropped alarmingly, to just under $2 trillion, from $4.1 trillion in the first quarter. For perspective, the economy had dropped 31.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020.









Job gains in July were powered by the leisure and hospitality industry–the hardest-hit sector during the pandemic–with an increase of 380,000 jobs, especially in restaurants and bars. There remains a 1.7 million job deficit in the industry, compared to February 2020. Local governments also added 221,000 jobs, powered by additions in public education, in addition to 40,000 jobs in private education. Professional and business services added 60,000 jobs, transportation and warehousing added 50,000, health care added 37,000. Despite the pandemic, health care is short 502,000 jobs from its pre-covid levels, as home health care workers and nursing home workers have yet to regain their previous levels. Manufacturing added 27,000 jobs, information and financial activities also added 46,000 jobs between them.

Average hourly earnings increased 11 cents, to $30.54.