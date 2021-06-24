Imagination Vacation: In-Person Children’s Art Day Camps, Starting With Frida Kahlo

Imagination Vacation awaits children ages 7-11 this summer at Ormond Memorial Art Museum’s art and adventure day camps. This series of three-hour camps let children explore their creativity, style, and curiosity while having fun becoming a famous artist, mermaid, pirate, or honey bee.

Starting Wednesday July 7th from 9am-12pm, the first camp showcases the life and art inspiration of Frida Kahlo. Campers will create a flowerful accessory, make a painting in the style of Frida, and have fun taking pictures in a Frida flower photo booth in the museum gardens.

On July 20th from 9am-12pm one can sign up to become a pirate for the day in Pirate Treasure & Mystery. Kids can dress as their favorite pirate, look for hidden treasure in the museum gardens, then get creative while designing their own puzzle and pirate -inspired art projects.









For children that love exploring nature, learn what it’s like to be a honey bee for the day with Bee Keeper Diane Spoden on July 27th from 9am-12pm. Kids will make a special potted garden to bring home, that will attract bees and butterflies.

The popular Mermaid Party camp on July 15th is already sold out. Space is limited to 12 campers per session, so please register at www.ormondartmuseum.org or by calling 386-676-3347 to secure a spot. Cost for one three-day camp is $35 (OMAM members pay only $27.50). The day camps will be held at St. James Episcopal Church with activities outside at the Ormond Memorial Gardens.

Financial assistance is available through museum scholarships. To secure a free spot or get more information contact Kristin Heron at [email protected], or call 386-676-3347.