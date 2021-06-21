The East Flagler Mosquito Control District may not be just “East” for much longer: the district board today approved a plan that would expand the mosquito control’s boundaries to the entirety of Flagler County over the next five years, in three phases.

The district currently covers almost all of Palm Coast, Bunnell, Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach, including the unincorporated lands in between. The new district, assuming the board approves it, would cover all of Flagler County.









The East Flagler Mosquito Control District is run by an elected board of three, and has taxing authority. For example, a property with a taxable value of $150,000 pays about $24 a year to the district. Residents not currently in the district don’t see that tax levy on their property bill. The expansion plan would mean that all property owners would be taxed by the district.

The plan needs the approval of both the mosquito control district board and the County Commission. But the plan also depends on convincing residents and businesses, especially farmers, west of U.S. 1 that they want their properties sprayed. The district in the past was limited to the east section of the county in part because of resistance to spraying from farmers. The district was established in 1953.

This morning, the mosquito board voted 3-0 to launch the expansion plan’s procedural steps, namely, sending the proposal to the County Commission and setting a public-hearing workshop. The public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the district’s office, at 210 Airport Executive Drive (off of Belle Terre Boulevard) in Palm Coast. The district won’t take a vote at that workshop, but would presumably do so at its subsequent meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Under the plan proposed by Mark Positano, the district’s executive director, the district would first expand to include Plantation Bay to the south and the westernmost parts of Palm Coast along U.S. 1, what’s known as Palm Coast Park. That would happen by early 2022. The next phase, implemented in two to three years, would include large but yet-unbuilt Palm Coast developments west of U.S. 1: Neoga Lakes and Old Brick Township, along with Hunter Ridge to the county, a development in unincorporated Flagler with significantly more development. Phase three, in three to five years, would take in the rest of the county, including Daytona North, also known as the Mondex.

The district intends to send out mail notices to all property owners affected, ahead of the public hearing.

[This is a developing story.]