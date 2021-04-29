An Obituary

Adored wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Alexia “Lexi” Kaasandra Hunt left this world unexpectedly on April 22, 2021.

Born on March 20, 1994 in Colorado before relocating to Florida in 2017, Lexi came to Palm Coast with a thirst for adventure and a love for the wild places, both inside and out.

Lexi touched many lives in the short time she lived in Palm Coast, following her lifelong tradition of finding serendipitous friendship wherever she roamed. She served, chef’d, and stormed her way through a variety of establishments, including JT’s Seafood Shack, Java Joint, The Funky Pelican, and 7-Eleven, though she was recognized just as well from swamp to sea.

Lexi had a bright smile for everyone who met her, and a brighter one for any creature that traveled with them. She was a lover of all things that slithered… and things that burrowed, crawled, jumped, swam, and flew. Her admiration for the beauty of their lives transcended the death of their physical form, and her greatest passion was to share this beauty with the world through art. We will always remember her quirky personality, caring nature, and artistic flare.

When you think of Lexi, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Always strive to see the good in everyone… but give them heck when necessary.

Alexia is survived by her husband Troy, sister Maddison, parents Anthony and Kandace, grandfather Quincy, grandparents Sandra and Wayne, along with uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many friends.

A Tribute will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Pavilion at Princess Preserve at 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Fla. The ceremony will be followed by light snacks from 11 a.m. to noon; please bring a chair or lawn blanket. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite stories.

All four-legged furry friends are encouraged to attend.