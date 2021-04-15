Daytona Condo Inventory Hits New Low

Condo sales were notably strong across the Daytona Beach area during March. Not surprisingly, sales were significantly higher than last March when the world first heard the words Covid-19 and business activities around the state came to a screeching halt.

An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 236 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in March with a median sales price of $250,000. That’s a nearly 31 percent increase in condo sales compared to February and 107 percent increase over March 2020. Sales volume was up by 26 percent over February and rose 126 percent from last March.