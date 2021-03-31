Palm Coast Aquatics Center–the Frieda Zamba Pool– Reopens April 5 After Year-Long Closure

The Palm Coast Aquatics Center will reopen to the public on April 5, after being closed for nearly a year due to Covid-19. Registration is now open for various aquatics activities for all ages from April through August at parksandrec.fun.









“We know our community has greatly missed the Palm Coast Aquatics Center this last year and we are so grateful to be opening it for the season on April 5,” said Parks & Recreation Director Lauren Johnston. “The pool is essential to providing life-saving swim lessons and an important source of recreation and wellness to our residents.”

The municipal pool, which is heated, is located at 339 Parkview Drive and will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday only from April 5 to May 28. Hours will extend starting May 29 to Aug. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opening on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special hours are set for holidays.

Daily admission is $4 adults (18 and older); $3 for seniors (65 and older) and youth (ages 2-17); and free for children under 2. Monthly, seasonal and quarterly memberships are available for families, limited families, and individuals.

As for safety precautions, masks are required in the locker room and on the pool deck if social distancing cannot be maintained. Guests do not need to wear masks while in the water. Distance markers are in place for the gate entry and there is an increased sanitization schedule. Program capacities are also being kept at a reduced level.









Aquatics activities include:

Aqua Zumba (ages 13+) blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance for one pool party you shouldn’t miss.

* Spring Session 1 held Mondays/Wednesdays April 5-28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. $45;

* Spring Session 1 held Tuesdays/Thursdays April 6-29 from 9-10 a.m. $45;

* *Additional classes in June, July and August.

Fitness on the Water (ages 13+) provides a fun and safe workout designed to improve overall fitness, core strength and joint stabilization.

* Spring Session 1 held Tuesdays April 6-May 25 from 6:30-7:15 p.m. $45;

* *Additional classes in June and July.

Palm Coast Masters Swim, led by a certified U.S. Masters Coach, is designed for triathletes and swimmers age 18+ who like to compete and are looking for a good workout.

* First session is held Mondays/Wednesdays April 5-28 from 6:30-8 p.m. $30;

* *Additional classes in May, June, July, and August.

Pool Pass Holder Appreciation Day offers a free after-hours party on July 25 from 4-6 p.m. for all members and their families.

Pool Safety Day held on May 29 from 1-4 p.m. provides a day of fun and safety to include pool games, mini swim classes, water safety information and basic first aid. The cost is $2 for adults, and $1 for youth 17 and younger and seniors 65 and older.

Summer Swim Fitness Challenge allows you to improve your overall physique with prizes awarded to the top finishers. This will be held daily from May 2-Aug. 13. It is free for all ages to participate and can be completed at the pool’s lap lanes during the hours of 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Water Aerobics combines aerobics with strength training to activate muscle groups without impacting your joints.

* Spring Session 1 held Wednesdays/Fridays April 7-30 from 9-10 a.m. $45;

* *Additional classes held May through August.









Additional Youth aquatics activities include:

Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development for ages 11 to 15. Sessions will be held on one weekend in June and one weekend in July from 8 a.m.-noon. The cost is $70.

Palm Coast Youth Swim Team is non-competitive and emphasizes fun, fitness and teamwork. Children ages five to 17 will work on proper swimming techniques and stroke development. It is held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays April 5-30 from 5-6 p.m. Additional sessions are available May through August. The cost is $40.

“Being back in the water this last week, ensuring that our lifeguards are current on their lifesaving techniques and CPR certifications, has felt like being home,” said Aquatics Supervisor Ally Rock-Yanochko. “Our staff cannot wait to open to the public and get back to offering swim lessons and other aquatics activities.”

Swim lessons are planned during the spring and summer, and a full program of fun activities and special events are scheduled from April to August.

At the pool, there are four pavilions on the pool deck available for reservation, and the entire facility can be rented for birthday parties and other after-hours events. More information can be found at www.palmcoastgov.com/pool .

For more information, call the pool at 386-986-4741.