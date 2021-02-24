“It’s No Longer Suicidal It’s Now Homicidal’: Palm Coast Ex Faces Felony Counts Over Threats and Stalking

Darrell Dee Bowens, a 28-year-old former resident of Palm Coast’s C-Section, had been in a relationship with a 28-year-old Palm Coast woman for eight years and is the father of two children with her.









On two previous occasions, in 2016 and 2017, he faced domestic battery charges, and was prosecuted in the earlier case, agreeing to a pre-trial intervention so the charge would eventually be dropped. The relationship ended last September, when he’d moved to an unknown address in Jacksonville, “due to Bowens becoming physical with her and strangled her to the point she felt she was going to die,” the alleged victim reported to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

That day, Bowens was arrested on two felony charges of written threats to kill and aggravated stalking.

Until last week the woman had allowed Bowens to visit with his two young daughters as long as he interacted with them outside the house. She didn’t want to let him in for fear of him becoming abusive. The arrangement was working. Bowens “had been civil” when dropping by unannounced. That changed a week agio when he became upset after learning that his ex-girlfriend had started an intimate relationship with someone else.

Around that time, the woman and her new boyfriend allegedly started receiving threatening text messages from Bowens claiming that he “wanted to kill them both.” The morning of Feb. 14, while the couple and the two young girls were asleep, the alleged victim got a call from Bowens, wishing her a happy Valentine’s Day. He called at 3:30 in the morning. She asked him to stop calling so he wouldn’t wake up the girls. Before she hung up, she heard an insistent car horn outside. She called 911 and was advised to go into a room without windows. As she went to a bathroom, she saw a white Chevy Malibu shine its high beams into the house and drive off. The horn kept going off.









The woman became afraid for herself and her children as Bowens continued to make calls. She did not pick up. She stayed on the line with a 911 dispatcher until deputies arrived. In that time span she received some 30 text messages calling her misogynistic names and making overt threats: “It’s no longer suicidal it[‘s] now homicidal, I wanna kill you,” read one of the texts, according to Bowens’s arrest report. “I should have killed you when I had the chance.”

Bowens was arrested in Duvall County and briefly jailed there. He was transferred to the Flagler County jail on Tuesday on a local warrant and held there on $17,500 bond. Should he post bail, he is under a no-contact order with the alleged victim. The written threats to kill charge is a second-degree felony. Aggravated stalking is a third-degree felony.