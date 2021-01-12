Ask the Doctor: Frequently Asked Questions Archive

Below you will find the archive of questions posed to Dr. Stephen Bickel in his “Ask the Doctor” column, with his answers once you follow each link. Dr. Bickel’s Ask the Doctor column is regularly updated as your questions are submitted, regarding the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines and other, unrelated questions of medical concern.

You are invited to submit your questions using the form below, or by email, or in the comment section below.

Should I get the vaccine?

Are the vaccines safe?

Isn’t vaccination unnatural? Is it dangerous to our genes?

What benefit do I personally get from the vaccine?

What benefit does the community get from people like me getting vaccinated? And what’s the deal with “herd immunity” anyway?

What should we do now as a community regarding Covid and the vaccine?

Some immediate safety measures you can take now.





Ask Dr. Bickel on FlaglerLive

Dr. Stephen Bickel, the medical director at the Flagler and Volusia County Health Departments, will be fielding your questions and regularly answering them on FlaglerLive. The "Ask the Doctor" column will be updated accordingly. Ask your question below. Your email will not be public. Dr. Bickel will strive to answer all questions. But similar questions will be grouped together, your questions may be edited for brevity and clarity, or withheld if deemed inappropriate or not relevant. Note the disclaimer Name First Last

Email

Question for Dr. Bickel

If we publish your question, may we use your name? * Yes No



The content in FlaglerLive’s “Ask the Doctor” column is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately. Reliance on any medical information provided by FlaglerLive.com or medical professionals presenting content for publication is solely at your own risk.