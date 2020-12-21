Covid Testing Schedule and Locations in Flagler-Palm Coast Through the End of the Year

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County reaffirmed its weekday Covid-19 testing schedule for the weeks leading up to and following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Appointments are required for Cattleman’s Hall. Same-day testing is available across from 120 Airport Road on a first come first served basis, limited to the first 75 people. NOTE: People are lining up to be tested well before the 1:30PM start time. Please plan accordingly. These are PCR tests, not rapid tests, and results will be available in 2 to 4 days.

Note: There will no DOH-Flagler testing Dec. 24 through 27, and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.









MONDAY, DEC. 21

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

THURSDAY, DEC. 24, FRIDAY, DEC. 25, SATURDAY, DEC. 26 & SUNDAY, DEC. 27– No Health Department testing

MONDAY DEC. 28

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

1:30 to 3PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

THURSDAY, DEC. 31, FRIDAY, JAN. 1, SATURDAY, JAN. 2 & SUNDAY, JAN. 3 – No Health Department testing









There are other locations in Flagler County that provide Covid-19 testing, including two Mediquick locations, CentraCare and CVS Pharmacies. Please confirm with each site in advance as most require appointments .

APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE CATTLEMAN’S HALL SITE. Please call 386-437-7350 ext./option 0 for scheduling. The call center is open weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM except for Dec 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Covid-19 health-related questions should be directed to a healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121. Additional information can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

For information about the local health department, go to flagler.floridahealth.gov, call 386-437-7350, or visit 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. You can also listen to our weekly talk radio show “Flagler Health Matters,” Saturdays at 11:30AM, airing on WNZF News Radio 94.9FM or streaming at https://www.flaglerbroadcasting.com/wnzf.