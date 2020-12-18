The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Flagler County Democratic Party Installs New Officers

| | Leave a Comment

Janet Sullivan.
Janet Sullivan.

Janet Sullivan has become the new Chair of the Flagler County Democratic Executive Committee following the election and installation of officers for the upcoming four years. Following Presidential elections, the Democratic Executive Committee re-organizes with the goal of moving Flagler County forward together.

Joining Sullivan in the Executive Committee leadership are Ralph Lightfoot, Vice-Chair; Ellen Teller, State Committeewoman; John Caruso, State Committeeman; Kathy Logan, Secretary and Mark Fleet, Treasurer. They, in turn, lead a network of Precinct Leaders arrayed across the Flagler County and tasked with representing the Democratic Party on a neighborhood and block by block level.





Upon leaving the White House in January, 1953, President Harry Truman told reporters that “The most important job I ever had was Precinct Captain.” A generation later, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill of Massachusetts told a group assembled in his office that “All politics is local!”

The organized Democratic Party in Flagler County, wholeheartedly subscribes to the ideas of these great leaders, ultimately, for the benefit of our entire community.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$5000Raised $7767 towards the $5000 target.$7767Raised $7767 towards the $5000 target.155%If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *