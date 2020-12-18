Flagler County Democratic Party Installs New Officers

Janet Sullivan has become the new Chair of the Flagler County Democratic Executive Committee following the election and installation of officers for the upcoming four years. Following Presidential elections, the Democratic Executive Committee re-organizes with the goal of moving Flagler County forward together.

Joining Sullivan in the Executive Committee leadership are Ralph Lightfoot, Vice-Chair; Ellen Teller, State Committeewoman; John Caruso, State Committeeman; Kathy Logan, Secretary and Mark Fleet, Treasurer. They, in turn, lead a network of Precinct Leaders arrayed across the Flagler County and tasked with representing the Democratic Party on a neighborhood and block by block level.









Upon leaving the White House in January, 1953, President Harry Truman told reporters that “The most important job I ever had was Precinct Captain.” A generation later, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill of Massachusetts told a group assembled in his office that “All politics is local!”

The organized Democratic Party in Flagler County, wholeheartedly subscribes to the ideas of these great leaders, ultimately, for the benefit of our entire community.