Jacksonville University Plans Major Campus Expansion in Palm Coast in 2nd Higher-Ed Partnership With the City

In October, the University of North Florida and Palm Coast launched a partnership that will result in a UNF satellite campus in Town Center by fall. Today, in a second coup for the city and its innovation district, Jacksonville University and Palm Coast announced a joint partnership that will open a JU campus in town–the university’s first-ever expansion in its 86-year history–and enroll 150 to 200 full-time students within 24 months. The focus will be health-care education, and more specifically, nursing.

Both initiatives were in the works for well over a year and both have the imprint of Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, whose behind-the-scenes negotiations over the past two years and network of connections in higher education and in Tallahassee helped foster and solidify the plans. The city’s contribution is no small part of the plans.

Palm Coast pledged $1.5 million for the UNF MedNext expansion. It is pledging an equal one-time amount for the JU campus and a $1 million loan from the Town center Community Redevelopment Agency (the city’s enterprise zone that locks in Town Center tax revenue for reinvestment there), proposals the Palm Coast City Council will discuss and likely ratify on Tuesday. The money is available in the city’s reserves, City Manager Matt Morton said, and, like any economic development grant, will be tied to performance measures.

Twenty to 30 staff and faculty positions would be created ahead of an expected enrollment of 50 as early as next fall.

“These projections are conservative and depend upon receipt of investment funding and the speed that facilities and classroom space can be completed,” a summary analysis of the plan states.

“Several of the advanced programs are not offered by any in-person institution in the region and those that are offered have yet to meet all needs,” the JU analysis states. Those include:

• Accelerated Bachelors in Nursing (an undergraduate program aimed at non-nursing majors or those with current degrees, and includes pathway programs to graduate nursing degrees).

• Graduate Masters of Science in Nursing, including advanced and specialized programs.

• Masters in Speech Language Pathology.

• Clinical Mental Health Counseling.









UNF and Daytona State College in Palm Coast and Daytona Beach have their own health care programs. Jacksonville University says its programs will not duplicate what’s in place. “The programs JU intends to launch in Palm Coast are not offered anywhere else in the region, or are not offered at a scale to adequately meet demand,” its FAQ on the campus expansion states. “Our programs work in conjunction with and fill in the gaps for the coordinated higher education providers Daytona State College, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Bethune Cookman, and UNF. The future prospects presented by Flagler County’s growth and current needs leave room for all representatives in higher education in the region.”

Jacksonville University is a private, non-profit school on 260 acres off University Boulevard North in Jacksonville. It had a fall 2019 enrollment of just under 3,000 full and part-time undergraduates and 1,236 graduate students from 46 states and 52 countries. About 60 percent of students are Floridians, 62 percent are women, and barely over half are white, with Blacks, Hispanics and Asians accounting for a third of the student body. The school offers a string of certifications, undergraduate and graduate programs, including doctorates in nursing, business administration and occupational therapy. The the top declared majors in undergraduate or graduate programs are in nursing. The school also has a leading program in kinesiology (the study of body movements), aviation and flight operations, business and marine science.

