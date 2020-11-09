Cindy Dalecki and Robin Wilson Headline Professional Women’s Group Business for Breakfast Nov. 11

The Professional Women of Flagler County (PWFC) is pleased to announce that the group is hosting a virtual Business for Breakfast event on Wednesday, November 11 from 8:30am until 9:30am via Zoom.

Guest speakers for the event include Cindy Dalecki, owner of Marketing 2 Go, and Robbin Wilson, owner of bbMAX Marketing & Consulting. As we move towards 2021, marketing and sales efforts have never been more important to businesses. The presenters will educate attendees how to; maximize marketing dollars, leverage brand, network and sell with a tight budget, how to focus on your personal brand, and how to increase sales and revenues.

Registration is required and free. Those interested in attending can visit https://professionalwomenflagler.org/ and navigate to the Events tab to register.

PWFC’s mission is to empower, educate, and support women in business in Flagler County. The organization is a 501(c)(3). It provides grants to women for a variety of business needs such as education/training, business start up costs, equipment costs and more.

Individual membership is $50 per year and corporate membership is $400 annually. The PWFC board is set up as a giving non-profit board with annual pledges.









Anyone interested in joining can become a member and/or a sponsor of PWFC by visiting https://professionalwomenflagler.org/.

PWFC is committed to the women in the Flagler County business community who need networking for sales and support, and those in need of education to grow in their current positions. The group offers a variety of sponsorship levels and is actively reaching out to local businesses for community outreach, engagement and opportunities to support professional women in Flagler County.

Professional Women of Flagler County can be reached at https://professionalwomenflagler.org/, or https://www.facebook.com/PWofFC.

Robbin Wilson, founder and chief marketing guru of bbMAX Marketing, has spent over 40 years building customized marketing programs, sales and communications strategies for commercial, nonprofit charitable, advocacy and membership organizations. She provides high quality insights and real solutions for cross

marketing to increase revenue and identify opportunity areas of growth. Robbin has a diverse bench of business strategies to leverage innovative, creative solutions. She has extensive market research knowledge and expertise in identifying proven techniques to increase revenue, create greater target engagement, as well as maximize cost savings and program efficiencies.

Cindy Dalecki, launched her company, Marketing 2 Go, in 2010. She has over 25 years of marketing, advertising, sales, and public relations experience. Cindy’s talents lie in creating and managing successful marketing campaigns for businesses and non-profits, as well as educating her clients on how to best utilize social media and public relations to maximize their investment. Cindy is actively involved and serves on multiple non-profit boards and believes strongly in giving back to the community in which she lives and works.