2 Men Pulled Out of Surf and Hospitalized After Attempted Rescue of Their Cousin in Flagler Beach

Two men were pulled out of the ocean and hospitalized Thursday evening after they attempted to rescue a third man in distress off shore at South 26th Street in Flagler Beach Thursday evening. The third man made it to shore unharmed.

Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said three cousins were at the beach in an unprotected area of shore, far south of where the city’s lifeguards are on duty. “One of the cousins went out a little bit too far and appears to have been caught in a riptide, the other two went out to help,” Doughney said.









Then the two cousins who’d gone in got into distress. A Flagler Beach police officer who soon arrived at the scene dove into the water after them, as did Flagler Beach Fire Department firefighters, who brought the two men back to shore, Doughney said.

Both were taken by Flagler County Fire Rescue to AdventHealth Palm Coast. “I don’t know the status of their condition but they were alive when they left the beach,” Doughney said. He said it’s not uncommon for those who attempt to go after a distressed swimmer to themselves be pulled into a riptide and get into difficulties. Another official said one of the two men was in serious condition after he was pulled out. A Flagler Beach Fire Department official could not be reached this evening.

All three individuals are adult men. Their origin is unknown for now. Drownings have been rare in Flagler Beach or elsewhere along the county’s shoreline, but this year an 80-year-old man drowned off Flagler Beach in May and an 18-year-old man was pulled from the water, dead, by Varn Park, in the unincorporated portion of shore, in June.