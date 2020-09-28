18-Year-Old Matanzas High School Student Giovanne Sylvain Missing Since Friday

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 18-year-old Giovanne Sylvain, a student at Matanzas High School. He was last seen on Friday (Sept. 25) around 5 p.m., when he left his house at 17 Ryeco Way in Palm Coast on a bike.

His mother reported to Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday that her son had left the house, leaving all his belongings in the house, including his cell phone. She told deputies she was concerned about him because he had started acting differently, according to an incident report, some of it redacted. She could only provide limited information about what he was wearing. He may have been carrying a backpack. He was riding a black bicycle.









He would normally be attending Matanzas in person–and had been to school Friday.

He told his mother that he was going to see a friend by the name of David. Deputies deduced the identity of his friend and paid him a call. The friend’s father confirmed that Sylvain had visited, but only to drop off some food. Sylvain was entered into databases as missing or endangered. He had turned 18 only a week before he went missing.

If you have information call FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email us at [email protected]