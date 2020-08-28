26-Year-Old Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on I-95 South of State Road 100

A 26-year-old Ormond Beach woman was killed early Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 south of the State Road 100 interchange.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol and 911 notes, the woman was at the wheel of a Chevrolet Trax, traveling southbound in the center lane at 1:25 a.m. Her vehicle struck a blue Lexus SUV that was in front of her. A resident on Undershire Path, in a neighborhood immediately adjoining I-95, reported to 911 hearing tires screeching. Dispatchers reported that the vehicle rolled several times. The driver of the Lexus told a dispatcher that the Chevy “flipped over him.”









The driver of the Lexus, a 38-year-old Ocala man, was not injured, and rolled his car to a stop on the side of the Interstate. The Chevy struck the center guardrail and came to a stop on the left shoulder, ejecting the woman along the way and severing her left arm and right leg.

Trauma One, the emergency helicopter, was called in and later cancelled, as Palm Coast and Flagler County paramedics, who had reached the scene within five minutes of the crash, pronounced the woman dead 16 minutes after the collision.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane, with the Palm Coast Fire Police regulating traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol earlier this year stopped releasing the names of people involved in crashes. “We no longer proactively release the identities of the parties involved from our scenes in press releases as part of Marsy’s Law,” an FHP spokesperson told FlaglerLive in July. The constitutional amendment, approved by voters in 2018, is specific to victims of crime only, however, and does not include protection for the identities of individuals killed in road accidents or as a result of crime. Various law enforcement agencies have applied the law in different ways, resulting in a patchwork of applications, and in many cases misapplications, of the law.