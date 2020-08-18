Woolbright and Massaro Win School Board, Conklin Well Ahead, Holland and Lowe Heading for Runoff

Last Updated: 7:30 p.m.

Jill Woolbright and Cheryl Massaro, both with seemingly insurmountable leads, were poised to win seats on the Flagler County School Board, and Colleen Conklin, at 20 years the longest serving elected official in the county, had a strong lead to win another term without a runoff, as a tally of all early votes and most votes by mail–or just under two-thirds of total votes–were counted this evening.









Massaro would be unseating first-term School Board member Maria Barbosa. Woolbright, a retired teacher who’s beating attorney Vincent would take the place of Andy Dance, the long-time board member who is resigning, and running for a county commission seat. Dance was unopposed in his commission primary. Conklin was facing two opponents, Carol (Mother Elizabeth) Bacha and the heavily self-financed Paul Mucciolo, a physician. Always one of the county’s leading vote-getters, Conklin was polling 53 percent with early votes and most mail-in ballots counted, with Mucciolo well behind, at 33 percent, and Bacha at 13 percent. If Conklin clears the 50 percent hurdle, there will not be a run-off and will be elected to her sixth term. But in-person votes were yet to be counted, and those votes–mostly Republican–are not expected to favor Conklin.

The closest race of the evening is between incumbent County Commissioner Dave Sullivan and Kim Carney, the former Flagler Beach city commissioner. They were trading leads, with Carney initially ahead of Sullivan by two points, 51-49 and just 300 votes out of 15,300 counted, but then Sullivan took a slight lead with 18,200 or 25,000 ballots counted. That race will decide the winner for that seat: though both are Republicans, no Democrat is running, making this election the deciding one.







Republican incumbent County Commissioner Donald O’Brien was defeating Bob Jones handily in the District 5 Republican primary, taking 67 percent of the vote. Jones had not seriously campaigned.

The other high-profile races of the evening are for Palm Coast City Council.

Incumbent Mayor Milissa Holland was well short of the 50-percent threshold she cleared easily four years ago, but was leading her five-way race with 31 percent of the vote, ahead of Alan Lowe’s 27 percent, with John Brady in third, at 18 percent, and Donald Greene and Michael Schottey well behind.

In District 1, the seat vacated by Bob Cuff, Ed Danko and Sims Jones appear possibly headed for a runoff, though Danko was polling 46 percent of the vote to Jones’s 38 percent–and in-person votes yet to be counted: in-person votes were overwhelmingly Republican. Once counted, those votes may give Danko a chance to clear the 50 percent threshold and win the seat outright. Lou Salvagio was a distant third in that race.

In District 3, Incumbent Nick Klufas was holding off Cornelia Manfre, the Realtor, with 40 percent of the vote to Manfre’s 33 percent, suggesting that race is headed for a runoff. Zack Shapiro, another contended who had not campaigned seriously, was pulling in 27 percent of the vote.

In judicial races, what may have looked like a stunning upset in the Group 6 race between incumbent Ciorcuit Judge Michael Orfinger and Anna Handy was only an illusion: Handy was winning the Flagler vote by a thin margin, but only because Orfinger–one of the circuit’s most accomplished and intellectual powerful judges–is not as well known in Flagler as he is in Volusia, where he built a crushing lead over Handy: the judicial race includes votes from Volusia, St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler. Orfinger had a commanding lead in St. Johns as well, making his victory all but assured.

The race between Bunnell attorney Alicia Washington and Bryan Rendzio was closer, with Washington winning Flagler easily, but she was behind by 10 points in St. Johns and ahead by more than 10 points in Volusia, and the two were almost even in Putnam.

[This is a developing story.]

Primary Election 2020 Results: Flagler County's Local Races and State Races

Candidate and Race Votes Percent Flagler School Board, District 1 Vincent Lyon 7608 40.98 Jill Rena Woolbright 10958 59.02 Flagler School Board, District 3 Carol "Mother Elizabeth" Bacha 2561 13.44 Flagler School Board, District 5 Maria Pinto Barbosa (incumbent) 8141 44.00 Cheryl Massaro 10362 56.00 City of Palm Coast Mayor John Brady 2849 18.24 Donald Alan Greene 1476 9.45 Milissa Holland 4878 31.22 Alan Lowe 4220 27.01 Michael Schottey 2200 14.08 Palm Coast City Council, District 1 Ed Danko 6861 45.95 Sims E. Jones 5720 38.31 Lou Salvagio 2351 15.74 Palm Coast City Council, District 3 Cornelia Downing Manfre 4956 34.30 Nicholas Klufas 6067 40.28 Zack Shapiro 4040 26.82 Flagler County Commission, District 3, Republican Primary Kim Carney 8997 49.42 David Sullivan 9208 50.58 Flagler County Commission, District 5, Republican Primary Bob Jones 2966 32.32 Donald O'Brien 6210 67.68 Circuit Judge, Group 6 Anna Handy 9205 50.20 Michael Orfinger 9132 49.80 Circuit Judge, Group 14 Joan Anthony 7004 37.97 Dan Hilbert 6366 34.51 MaryEllen Osterndorf 5075 27.51 Circuit Judge, Group 27 Bryan Robert Rendzio 7928 43.75 Alicia Washington 10193 56.25 Representative in Congress, District 6 Clint Curtis 4318 56.24 Richard Thripp 3360 43.76 Public Defender, 7th Judicial Circuit George Burden 5193 29.25 Anne Marie Gennusa 6202 34.93 Matt Metz 6358 35.81

Note: For statewide and multi-county results, as in the races for governor, senate and judicial races, the total tally appears first, followed by the Flagler-only tally in parenthesis.