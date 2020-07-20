Teachers Unions Sue Gov. DeSantis and Corcoran Over “Unsafe” Reopening of Schools as Virus Surges

Florida’s teacher unions have sued Gov. Ron DeSantis today, calling a state order to open schools to in-person instruction as the coronavirus surges “unsafe” and in violation of the state Constitution’s requirement that schools are operated safely.









Corcoran on July 6 issued an executive order requiring all school districts to reopen brick-and-mortar schools at least five days a week beginning next month, unless state and local health officials direct otherwise. At the time, President Donald Trump was pressuring the nation’s governors to reopen schools in the fall.

“The Emergency Order and efforts by the State Government Defendants to pressure premature physical reopening of brick and mortar schools no matter the health costs, will cause further spread of the virus to Plaintiffs, their families, and the general public,” the suit states. “Despite the public statements that the decision is up to the local school boards, their current actions and threats indicate otherwise. Many superintendents fear the loss of millions of dollars in state funding if they do not follow the Emergency Order’s mandate. Some school board members fear removal if they do not follow the Emergency Order’s mandate.”

The suit also charges that the governor’s emergency order fails to account for “unique local circumstances, resources and health data.” And it characterizes the governor’s order as an unfunded mandate, or what amounts to “arbitrary and capricious demands on public schools,” without appropriate dollars to ensure the order is followed safely.

"To reopen all Florida schools before it's safe is reckless. It is unreasonable. It is unnecessary, and it is a false choice to either keep schools closed and stop learning or to open them unsafely," Florida Education President Fedrick Ingram said during a conference call with reporters on Monday.







The lawsuit was filed in circuit court in Miami by the Florida Education Association, Broward County teacher Stephanie Beth Miller, and Mindy Festge, a teacher and parent in Miami-Dade County, and Ladera Roya, an Orange County educator. Miller, 53, spent three weeks in a medically induced coma battling Covid-19.

The suit was filed on a day when Florida recorded 10,347 new Covid-19 cases, the sixth day in a row that the state has exceeded 10,000 cases and the 10th in the last 11 days. Flagler County added 10 new cases today, after a record 38 new cases the day before and ending last week with 157 new cases, by far a record since the pandemic began in early February, with a positivity rate of 10.6 percent–three times the level the local health department considers safe for large gatherings to resume.

Ten people have died of Covid-19 in Flagler County, including three last week. The figure includes two non-residents.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control published the largest study to date analyzing the effects of Covid-19 on schoolchildren. The study centered on the monitoring of 59,073 contacts of 5,706 Covid patients and concluded that while the risk of infection in children 9 years old and younger is low (but not anywhere near zero), the risk of infection for older children, and for transmission to adults, is equal to that of adults.

Flagler County is on course to open its schools as scheduled, on Aug. 10, wit three options for students and families, two of them entailing remote instruction, one in-person option. The so-called Option 3 allows students to follow their normal courses but from home, through a streamed system.

Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt submitted the plan earlier this month after a district task force prepared the reopening plan. The task force included the leadership of the local teachers union and its service employees' union. Its members consulted Bob Snyder, Flagler County's health department chief.







“I’m glad the school district has three options now, I really like that Option 3,” Snyder said today: he favors keeping more students at home. “It’ll just help that maybe we can get lucky here and have a good option at home if mom and dad can swing it.”

But there’s been resistance from school staff. “I have been providing input, asking questions, suggesting ideas, pushing back on areas where we have concerns,” Katie Hansen, president of the Flagler County Education Association, told the membership in an email last week. “FCEA will continue to be your voice throughout this crisis.”

Hansen last week also drafted an email to Mittelstadt listing 15 questions raised by the membership, “suggesting ideas, pushing back on areas where we have concerns.” The email preceded bargaining sessions to ensure that working conditions are addressed. The outcome of those sessions is not clear. (Hansen did not return repeated calls.) The questions addressed mask requirements (the district currently is encouraging, but not requiring, masks), the district’s response plan in case students or employees test positive for the virus, open house events, cleaning, lunch and lockdown protocols, and so on.

“I saw that the District is encouraging parents to drive their students to school rather than take the bus,” went one question affecting students, teachers and parents. “This, however, exacerbates the already existing issues with our car rider lines. Typically there are issues with crowding children into a single location (hallway, cafeteria, gym, etc) to corral the students until their car rider number is called. Have the schools or the District thought about how we will address this issue – especially with potentially even MORE students using this method to travel to and from school?”

Corcoran and DeSantis, a close ally of the president, have steadfastly backed the return to in-person instruction, citing concerns that children are being harmed socially and academically by not being in a classroom.

“We don’t want folks to fall behind and we really, really want to focus on the best interest of those students and give parents the maximum amount of choices,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Orlando on Monday.

Amid pushback from parents, teachers and school officials, the Republican governor has tried to distance himself from Corcoran’s order.

“First of all, I didn’t give any executive order, that was the Department of Education. They have a board and they do different things. My view is that we have to work together and I want to work with all the school districts,” DeSantis, who recommended Corcoran to lead the Department of Education, said Monday.

The State Board of Education, however, was not consulted before the order was released, board member Michael Olenick said during a meeting last week. Corcoran on Friday said DeSantis signed off on the emergency order prior to its rollout earlier this month.

The lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade circuit court on Monday alleges that the order violates the state Constitution, which guarantees Floridians the right to “safe” and “secure” public education.

"Tragically, Florida, is now an international epicenter of the lethal and unforgiving novel coronavirus," the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote. "Florida students, parents, teachers, and the public deserve and are constitutionally entitled to the protections needed to assure a lawful and safe reopening."







“Of course, I want to go back to teaching, but it needs to be safe,” Miller, the Broward teacher who was in a coma for three weeks, told reporters during Monday’s conference call.

Corcoran argued that his order is designed to give families “the choice to decide what works best for the health and safety of their children and family.”

The order gives parents the flexibility to choose whether to have their children return to school campuses, which were shuttered in March after the pandemic hit the state, or continue to learn from home, Corcoran said in a prepared statement provided after the lawsuit was filed.

The education commissioner added that funding for school districts could be jeopardized if the union’s complaint is successful.

“The FEA frequently states that schools are underfunded, and if this frivolous, reckless lawsuit, succeeds it will eliminate these funding guarantees — completely contradicting their normal outcry,” Corcoran said Monday.

Ingram, however, disagreed.

“We believe that if this lawsuit is successful, it will actually give some latitude to our districts to be even more creative. If you don’t have the brick-and-mortar option, then you can think out of the box,” Ingram said. “You’re not searching for teachers and paraprofessionals who will go into those schools.”

The lawsuit — which names DeSantis, Corcoran, state education officials and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendants — asks the court to rescind the state order, require state education officials to implement an online instruction plan “aimed at all children,” and “make internet connectivity and computer devices available to all students.”

The plaintiffs also want the court to order all schools to “take all necessary measures to protect students and staff and minimize Covid-19 transmission, prior to the reopening of brick-and-mortar schools. The lawsuit asks that schools be supplied with “adequate personal protective equipment” for students and employees. And the legal challenge requests that schools “install hand-sanitizing stations; “add plexiglass shields where necessary;” reduce class sizes; and “increase school clinic capabilities.”

School districts have until the end of the month to submit their reopening plans to the state Department of Education for approval.

Kendall Coffey, an attorney who represents the plaintiffs, told reporters that the court needs to issue an injunction blocking the order before it’s “too late” and schools are forced to reopen.

“If students, teachers, educators and workers in education are rushed back into school without the safety precautions in place, the damage that’s done will be irreparable and potentially, in many cases, fatal,” he said.

The questions FECA President Katie Hansen forwarded to Superintendent Cathy Mitteldstadt: