50-Year-Old Man Is Flagler’s 2nd Covid Death in 2 Days as Florida Sets Another Single-Day Fatality Record: 156

The Florida Department of Health reported today that a 50-year-old Flagler County man, died of coronavirus related complications. The man, whose identity the department does not release, is the youngest of Flagler’s seven Covid-related fatalities so far, and the second reported Covid death in two days in the county. He had been admitted to the hospital on June 26, his family said.









The department reported the deaths of 156 people for Covid-related causes in Florida, breaking a fatality record for the third time in eight days, a time span that recorded 788 deaths.

People 60 and older continue to account for the majority of the deaths. But younger people are by no means being spared. In today’s report alone, those who died included a 39-year-old woman in St. Johns County, a 26-year-old woman in Okaloosa County, women ages 33, 37 and 56 in Orange County, a 39-year-old man in Lake County, a 36-year-old woman in DeSoto, a 55-year-old woman in Escambia, a 50-year-old woman in Hillsborough, a 58-year-old man in Hillsborough, and five people in their 50s in Miami-Dade.

Florida reported an additional 13,965 positive cases of Covid-19, with Florida in the last 14 days seeing on average a daily 519 cases per million people, by far the highest rate of any state except Arizona, which is at 446 per million. Florida’s positivity rate is over 18 percent. But the majority of states except in the northeast are seeing runaway infection rates, with rates more pronounced in states that reopened rapidly and carelessly after the April surge. Florida is among those states.







Flagler reported an additional 18, bringing the week’s total (with two reporting days to go) to 102 in Flagler, just two short of last week’s seven-day total. The positivity rate in Flagler for the past five days is 9.8 percent, twice the level considered safe for places where people congregate to operate safely, such as restaurants, schools, churches and public functions. Flagler Broadcasting agreed to cancel a concert scheduled last month the moment the positivity rate exceeded 3 percent.

The overwhelming majority of new infections are the result of community spread, with up to 50 percent of carriers showing no symptoms, and scores of individuals who, whether they show symptoms or not, are being forced to wait a week, 10 days or more for their test results, all the while potentially unknowingly spreading the virus. The Flagler Health Department announced getting a surge of new staffers to help with such things as case investigations and contact tracing, but accounts by local residents who have tested positive suggest the department is overwhelmed and still not staffed enough to conduct the necessary contact tracing as local cases explode.

A Palm Coast resident and parent who asked that she be referred to as Ms. Green says she’s been “horrified” not only at the rate at which younger people, including children, are getting infected, but at the long delays with testing results and haphazard controls even for those who have been reported positive.







“On July 1, my children and I along with one of my dear friends went to a site to be tested by the Flagler County Health Department,” Green said today. “It took 10 days for my adult son’s result to return, negative. Another two day (12 days later) I was advised that my three little ones were positive. A days later (day 14) I get my results, negative. Whelp, I just had had surgery and released on June 29th when I learned that my children were possibly exposed. My friend who stood in line with me (with a mask on) had mild symptoms. She went to an urgent care two days later and got a positive result in minutes. She was hospitalized due to terrible symptoms and released and still no result from the FCHD. She had to call to get her results (which we now knew) 16 days later. I was told the labs are backed up. We are talking about the Health Department. My children were in daycare, two 3 year olds and an 11 year old. We will not beat this virus if it takes this long to get results. My children had very little if no symptoms.”

Green’s friend, who asked not to be identified by name, described her own ordeal: “I was tested July 1, and have yet to get those results, after waiting in line to be tested to get immediate results on the 2nd and being turned away. I finally was tested again (3rd try) on July 3 after waiting in line and in my car for over eight hours and got rapid same day results, testing positive.” When her husband notified his workplace, he was told he could not go back to work until his wife tested negative.

“The testing time line is too long, some people use those to determine if they should isolate,” the woman continued. “I still have not received a call from my first results nor has any type calls been made for supposed contact tracing.” She specified: “I was told they would contact people I had contact with and they took their names and numbers, one of which is my husband and my daughter, who is in the National Guards and working at a test site. The military has had her take numerous tests since. However, they have not contacted them.”

Both women essentially described personal situations that sharply illustrate how community spread happens.

“By the time it happens,” she said, “how many infections happened as a result of slow response? Again, I doubt it is even taking place. They could have found me while I was in the hospital. I was in the hospital here in Palm Coast and the strict procedures were well thought out. Too bad it does not carry outside of the hospital where the war is being fought.”

Local businesses and government agencies are being affected by the spread, with positive cases reaching into the ranks of businesses and local governments, including, for example, the sanitation department in Flagler Beach and fleet management at Flagler County government. Sheriff Rick Staly said that his department has seen about 10 cumulative cases, including among correctional deputies, but no cases involving inmates.

Total hospital bed capacity across Florida was at 21 poercent today according to the Agen cy for Health Care Administration, and at 9 percent at Flagler’s AdventHealth Palm Coast, with ICU capacity at 16 percent statewide (40 percent for children’s ICU) and half of AdventHealth’s 12 ICU beds available, keeping in mind that the hospital locally has the capacity to add additional ICU beds on an as-needed basis to address the Covid emergency, as well as to transfer patients to hospitals in its network in Central Florida.







Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Tampa today, taking part in a discussion focusing on Covid-19 and mental health. He has not indicated a change of direction in response to the coronavirus surge. In a news conference on Wednesday he discussed the reopening of schools, reiterating his preference for giving parents the “choice” between at-home and in-person instruction. He also sought again to isolate the surge to pockets of Florida rather than seeing it as a statewide crisis.

He said the state is testing “at an incredibly high clip,” citing a figure of 90,000 per day. The figure is correct, but 17 states have tested at a higher rate than in Florida, compared to their population. “But one thing that I think is clear, we need to get these testing results back in a timely fashion,” he said. He said the Department of Emergency Management is going to “shift away” from labs that have lagged in providing test results.

The state now has 15 Covid-only nursing homes, DeSantis said, with 1,000 beds, where people are being discharged from hospital stays. An additional nine sites with 600 beds will open. “These facilities can serve as a step down where a hospital can safely discharge” a patient before the individual can go back to his or her original nursing homes. The patient may also go from a nursing home to one such facility if hospitalization is not required.

Flagler County has successfully kept the lid on long-term care infections, with only a handful of cases reported locally, most to staffers.

DeSantis also explained some of the discrepancies in the number of tests the Department of Health is reporting from individual labs, as opposed to the positivity rate, an issue that drew attention this week when an Orlando television station reported that some labs were reporting 100 percent positivity rates. DeSantis said some labs report their positive tests first, since those are the most essential to patients, then “dump” their negative test results in a batch.

“The percent positivity is a pretty good indicator, but you do have to weigh that against the fact that maybe not all the negatives are there,” DeSantis said. “I know some of the major labs, particularly in April and May, they were submitting the positives quickly and then maybe they would dump the negatives. So if you look at all our testing to ramp up as we got into May, there was one week where there was way more tests than we had ever done, and then we went down and built back up. That wasn’t because we did more tests that week, it was because they had been having for six weeks negatives, and then they dumped all the negatives, and so I think that day they dumped a bunch, we had like a 0.6 percent positivity. Well, that really wasn’t the true number, because of how the data was put in.”

