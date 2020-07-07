A Unanimous Palm Coast Council Passes Mask Mandate, Building Pressure on Other Flagler Governments

The Palm Coast City Council this evening voted 5-0 to enact the first mask mandate of any government in Flagler County, describing it as an urgent necessity as coronavirus spike in the county and the state. Flagler Beach and Bunnell are considering a similar proposal on Thursday.









County government for now has no such plan, though Palm Coast’s action could add pressure on other governments to follow through.

Not only was there no dissent, but council member Eddie Branquinho, who lost his son, a nurse at AdventHealth Palm Coast, just two weeks ago, verged on tears and Bob Cuff on indignation, as they rejected arguments that wearing a mask infringed on personal liberties or went counter to constitutional protections.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the people I know are making this not a health issue, they’re making this a political issue, to the point that they feel that the inconvenience, they relate it to constitutional rights,” Branquinho said. “Well, let me tell you about inconvenience. My son passed away less than two weeks ago.” (Branquinho’s son, who was in his 20s, died of complications from an issue unrelated to Covid-19.) “This kid wore his mask 12 hours a day. So I feel no sympathy for you, with all due respect, for not wanting to wear your mask one hour when you go to the supermarket. He came home many times with his ears, blisters on his ears, behind his ears. Twelve hours a day before God took him away, as a nurse, he was wearing his mask. So with all due respect, wear your mask with the same honor and the same respect that my son did for every single one of the people he took care of at the hospital.”

The mandate carries no penalties for violators, at least not directly. Nor is the city itself pursuing a proposal by Sheriff Rick Staly, who opposes mask mandates for being “unenforceable,” in his word, to require businesses to call for non-wearers to be trespassed in which case sheriff’s deputies could intervene. But the city is leaving it up to businesses to go that route themselves should they choose to do so.

Even though there’s no provision for penalties, the city’s measure, on paper, “provides a default provision for enforcement,” City Attorney Bill Reischmann said, though it’s not the sort of enforcement that the sheriff will pursue. Reischmann also opened the door to the possibility of code enforcement citations, though that, too, will not be pursued for now.







Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said last week she would propose the mask mandate as Covid-19 numbers increased and she got reports from AdventHealh that Covid-related patients were beginning to exceed numbers seen there in April, at the previous height of the pandemic.

“We have come to a moment in time where we do have to make a decision on what we feel is responsible as a governing body,” Holland said, citing 43 percent of residents at risk for Covid-19. “We do have to consider those that fall in that category, that do have to go out,” and can’t fill prescriptions and shop for groceries otherwise.

The mandate is tailored after that of New Smyrna Beach, one of numerous cities and counties across the state that have adopted mask mandates, some of them with sanctions for violators, some of them without.

Just two members of the public called in to address the mandate, both opposed on what they termed as constitutional grounds. After they spoke, the council took its vote then Palm Coast Fire Chief Jerry Forte addressed the council to thank them for the vote, saying it would also be protective of first responders.

But Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler Health Department and has been leading a lonely campaign, pushing for mask mandates over the past two weeks, was almost giddy after the vote. “I am thrilled,” he said in a text. “Over the weekend, yesterday, I spoke to each Council member except Eddie, who I figured was out of town….and in conversations with Nick, Jack and Bob—heard their support, political courage and determination to do what is right in putting the breaks on the community spread of COVID 19. I hope that the other 2 cities follow Palm Coast’s move in doing what is best for the safety and health of our community. I am so grateful to the leadership shown by Mayor Holland, each Council member, Matt Morton and Jerry Forte. This public health Officer is smiling tonight!!!”

[This is a developing story. More soon.]