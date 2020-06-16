Sitemap

Rocco Joseph Grassi, Obituary

An Obituary

Rocco J. Grassi passed away Friday afternoon at his home in Crozet, Virginia. He was 91. Rocco was born in Morristown, N.J. and spent most of his life in Boonton, N.J., before retiring to Palm Coast, FL. He was employed by Norda of Boonton for over 40 years. He also worked as caretaker of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church of Boonton for 31 years. He loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.

Rocco will have a private ceremony for family. Interment of the ashes of Rocco and his wife Ethel will be at Hilltop Cemetery in Mendham, New Jersey on September 19, 2020 at 11AM.

Rocco was a member of the US Navy, serving from 1948-1952 in the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 2 “Fleet Angels.”

He was the preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ethel D. Grassi and dear daughter Nancy. Rocco was the devoted father of Gregory Grassi and his wife Risa, Judy Lane and her husband William, Jeffrey Grassi and his wife Francine, and Gary Grassi and his wife Heidi. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Mallory, Kelsey, Rocco, Joseph, Garrison, and Lucia, and two great-granddaughters: Madelyn and Molly.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund are appreciated, at fanconi.org.

 

 

