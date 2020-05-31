County Elections Supervisors Ordered to Comply With Order Enabling Felons to Vote

Florida elections officials are moving ahead to comply with a federal judge’s order that could pave the way for hundreds of thousands of felons to register and vote without paying court-ordered fines and restitution, even as Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated an appeal of the ruling on Friday.









Florida Division of Elections Director Maria Matthews sent a memo Wednesday advising county supervisors of elections about U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle’s decision overturning major parts of a 2019 law requiring felons to pay “legal financial obligations” — fines, fees, costs and restitution associated with their convictions — to be eligible to vote.

Matthews’ email to the county elections officials included a summary of Hinkle’s decision and told them “to review the order in its entirety.”

The disputed 2019 law was aimed at implementing a 2018 constitutional amendment that restored voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentences, including parole and probation,” excluding murderers and people convicted of sexual felonies.

Hinkle had already ruled in October that it is unconstitutional for the state to bar felons who are “genuinely unable to pay” their court-ordered debts from voting. He also told the state to develop a process to determine whether felons had outstanding financial obligations and were unable to pay the costs.

But after the state failed to come up with a procedure, Hinkle issued a rare weekend order Sunday laying out specific guidelines for elections officials to follow to ensure that Floridians who have served their time behind bars but can’t afford to pay the obligations are able to cast ballots.

Hinkle, in part, created a form for felons who are unsure if they have court-ordered debts or who cannot afford to pay to seek an “advisory opinion” from state elections officials.