Verdego Donates $32,000 to Grace Community Pantry after Diverting 5 Days’ Revenue

It is likely one of the largest and most unusual charity contributions in the county’s history, and certainly one of the swiftest such efforts by a local business: Verdego, the long-time garden center on U.S. 1 in Bunnell, diverted every dime of revenue between April 22 and April 26 to Grace Community Food Pantry. The goal was to raise $20,000. The actual contribution: $32,008.93.









The management and staff of Verdego were completely overwhelmed with the turnout to support the cause. Last week, TJ McNitt, president and owner of Verdego, along with his family and staff, presented the check to Charles Silano, the pastor who’s long run Grace Community Food Pantry a short distance from Verdego. The pantry makes food distributions to hundreds of families every Saturday and Sunday. The distributions have drawn a much larger number of families since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency as workers by the thousands in Flagler have lost jobs.

Silano said Verdego’s donation will translate into more than 236,000 pounds of food. He said it’s more money than the food bank receives in a full, normal year. Both Silano and Dottie Colletta, who manages the pantry with Silano, profusely thanked Verdego for the donation.

Separately, and in a celebration of National Nurses Week and amid the Covid-19 pandemic, local carwash company SuperWash Express donated 3,200 free car washes to the nurses at AdventHealth facilities in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties last week.

“We are so grateful for our nurses – not only for what they are doing right now during this uncertain time, but truly what they do all year to care for our community,” said Paul Bradley, president of SuperWash Express. “We are happy to provide them a free carwash and hope they know how much they are appreciated.”

Celebrated from May 6-12, National Nurses Week recognizes the critical role nurses play in providing high-quality care.

“The World Health Organization designated 2020 as the Year of the Nurse, and given our current situation, it turned out to be a timely decision. We at AdventHealth truly appreciate our team of amazing nurses who are dedicated to serving our patients with clinical excellence and uncommon compassion,” said David Ottati, CEO of AdventHealth operations in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties. “SuperWash Express is such a wonderful community partner and we truly appreciate this generous gift for our nurses.”