A Woman Disputing Social Distancing Rules at Local Clinic Clashes With Cop and Faces Felony Charges

It was an incident out of Covid-19’s unwritten playbook, escalating from a simple social-distancing request to a scuffle, a woman’s arrest and felony charges and an injury to a Flagler County Sheriff’s sergeant.









Claudia Avello Munzo, a 51-year-old Palm Coast resident with a clean record locally until this week, was at the Florida Health Care Plans office at 309 Palm Coast Parkway Tuesday morning. She was upset. She wanted to know her 18-year-old son’s test results, according to one sheriff’s report, or speak with a doctor about her son, according to a separate report. The nurse there would not tell her, in keeping with privacy rules. The nurse told her should would have to wait for her son outside, because of precautionary regulations related to coronavirus. The nature of the test in question was not revealed.

Avello Munzo became even more upset and argued with the nurse, according to Avello Munzo’s arrest report–then approached the nurse, allegedly pushed her on the left shoulder, and accused the nurse of not abiding by the 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Then Avello Munzo sat down in the waiting room and refused to leave.

Most, if not all, local health care facilities, clinics and the hospital have adopted new rules because of the virus, among them the common request for patients or customers to wait their turn in their car rather than in waiting rooms, to minimize the chances of exposure or contamination.

After a call to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Jon Dopp arrived at the scene and explained to Avello Munzo the reasons why she was being asked to wait outside. (Deputies have been doing a lot of Covid-19 social distancing education for residents, from the beaches to businesses to neighborhoods, with a premium on advice and guidance, not arrest.) Avello Munzo insisted she was following the rules even as she “began to yell at him,” according to the arrest report.







But she then decided to exit the building, “intentionally bumping into my chest as she walked by,” according to Dopp’s report. She then started to record her interaction with Dopp on her cell phone–and stayed within the confines of the building. Dopp, a veteran on the force, told her repeatedly to leave and warned her that if she refused she could face arrest for trespassing. Avello Munzo continued to argue. Dopp moved in to place her under arrest. She tried to pull away. Dopp took her to the ground. She allegedly continued to resist despite the deputy’s orders to stop resisting. She allegedly “began to kick and pull away and dig her fingernails into Sgt. Dopp’s arm and made several attempts to bite him.”

The interaction was an example of the risks law enforcement officers and first responders face when they they have to have physical contact with individuals. Avello Munzo was awaiting test results: Dopp couldn’t know for what, but that sort of uncertainty is behind many interactions between first responders and individuals. In this case, the close contact was very close and it was not short. The physical struggle lasted about a minute, according to the arrest report. A second deputy assisted in finally getting Avello Munzo under control and into a patrol car. Dopp’s report cites lacerations and a sprain right thumb that would need medical treatment at a local clinic.

She complained of pain in her arm, and was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where she was cleared before getting booked in at the county jail on two felony charges: resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was also charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor. All for refusing to wait in her car, a few feet away from the office door.

“New business policies surrounding Covid-19 are in place to keep everyone safe. Please understand the ‘new normal’ we are all living in and don’t let anger get the best of you,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Avello Munzo, a resident of Rolling Sands Drive in Palm Coast, was released this afternoon after posting bail on $5,500 bond.