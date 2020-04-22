As Flagler’s Beaches Reopen for 3 Hours, Thumbs Up, Sighs of Relief, Sun Worship and More Caution

Exactly 30 days after they closed because of the coronavirus emergency, beaches in Flagler County reopened for the first time at 7 this morning, for three hours anyway, as they will every morning for a three-hour window in a limited initiative to give residents the chance to exercise, fish, walk their dog and breathe in the ocean air but not socialize in large groups or lounge anywhere.









For those who took advantage of the reopening, the response was grateful and enthusiastic, with thumbs up, sighs of relief, unbidden smiles and looks very similar to those in more northern climes when residents amble outside to enjoy the scenery after a lengthy blizzard. But in Flagler Beach this morning, the reopening didn’t quite draw a flock of people.

The New York Times in June 1969 ran a story headlined “Flagler Beach Has More Sand Than People.” That was pretty much the scene this morning, block after block from North 7th to North 15th Street. There were people of course, but the phrase “few and far between” was, for once, not a cliche. You could stand between two walkovers, look either way, and see no one in that span. Further off, you could spot people walking singly or in couples, a couple of people fishing here and there, a man walking his dog, a man sipping coffee, a woman, her face covered in a bandanna–the only person spotted wearing a face covering of any sort this morning. A few people took a baptismal step or two into the surf, and every once in a while, the faint rumble, barely louder than the waves, of a patrolling ATV. There were still many more ATV tracks than footprints in the sand, as there would be even by 10 a.m., when the window closed.

For those who were on the beach, it was a rediscovery.

Melanie Smith was walking the sands by herself. “Wonderful,” she called the experience, “because I’m much a beach person, so I was ready this morning to come out here.” She’d been exercising around her neighborhood during the lockdown. “The fresh air, the scenery–much better, much better to be here. I missed the beach.”

She was not nervous about being out near, or at least nearer, people, having been in the deep trenches at work throughout the emergency: Smith supervises the Baker Act unit at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach, where a couple of staff members were exposed from other family members, so a lot of staffers had to be tested, including herself. “I’m actually waiting on my test results now,” Smith said, describing the nerve-wracking period she’s going through, waiting. She had to send her six-year-old to her dad’s to stay for a week until everything is cleared up. She expects results by Thursday. “But still wanted to come out and get some fresh air.”







A lifeguard who’s been patrolling the beach since sunrise said “everyone has been really compliant and no one has given us a hard time.” He’d passed by, as would a police officer a little while later, a pair of people sitting on beach chairs and fishing, even though chairs are not allowed according to current regulations, though Ralph Rivero, who took a walk on the beach with his wife Nancy, said he “didn’t like being harassed when we sat on a piece of driftwood.” The Palm Coast couple said the lifeguard was very polite, but said they had to keep moving.

People had begun gathering at walk-overs even before the opening. “I have to give two thumbs up to our community. People are doing a really, really good job this morning, especially for the first day that the beach is reopened,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said. There’d been a medical call to 911 at the north end of the beach in the 9 to 10 o’clock hour, someone had collapsed, but other than that. There’d been no incidents.

Steve Adams of Flagler Beach was walking the beach with his 10-year-old daughter Sydney. “It’s good to be back on the beach,” he said. Sydney had spent the month playing games, fishing in the backyard, “going on walks, riding our bikes.” The difference? “The sands, the ocean sounds,” Steve said. “It’s just nice to be out on the sands and wide open and see the ocean.” His suggestion for local lawmakers: “We’d like to see it open longer for more than three hours, so hopefully the residents will listen to what they’re saying as far as keeping their distance.”

Pete Padilla and Sherry Augustyniak of Palm Coast were in the habit of going to the beach every day or every other day, so the lockdown was quite a change. They were on the beach again this morning, Sherry picking up shells and keeping her eyes open for debris. “It was kind of depressing not being at the beach,” Padilla said. “It’s been good waves, good weather, and we’re stuck at home doing nothing.”

“It smells great out here,” Augustyniak said. There’s not too much debris, like I usually go around and pick up. It looks great. Beach looks great. Not very many plastics on there.”

“They’re right to keep people moving, no sitting around,” Padilla said, offering his report card to rule-makers. “I think they’re doing good by starting out at minimal hours.”

Richie and Antoinette Allen of Palm Coast had driven in and biked in early this morning to embrace the reopening, as they seemed very much to do, sittin on a bench by a walkover, Antoinette with her eyes closed, facing the sun, worshipful.







“We’re staying away from people,” Richie said, joyous to be back. The lockdown made him feel “like I was a kid, like I was grounded,” he said. Going in the backyard “is not like this,” Augustyniak said. They thought it’d be busier. “The perception was that it’d be crowded. I thought it might be a little more crowded,” Richie said, though that lends more credence to the effort to reopen the beach. His suggestion: open it up a little longer. “Unless people are congregating, I don’t even see why it was closed,” he said. “I guess it’s hard to police it. We did go to Daytona yesterday, rode bicycles, and you know, it’s much more touristy, Daytona. The beach, it was the same as here, scattered people, walking, and they haven’t closed at all, so I think it could be opened full time, just as long as people don’t congregate in large groups.”

Regan Hansen and her dog Izzie took a stroll on the beach for a few minutes at the south end of town. “She went running in the ocean,” Hansen said. “I’m actually impressed that it’s not crowded, people are remaining calm and enjoying the exercise.”

Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur was driving around town this morning, checking the beaches, checking the city’s ongoing–and still controversial–swale-digging project. He liked what he saw on the beach.

“I’m OK with it now,” he said. “A couple of arrogant fishermen brought their fishing poles and were sitting on chairs, they’re not supposed to be. Other than that, I didn’t see any problems from what I saw. There’s not supposed to be chairs or umbrellas or coolers.” Belhumeur called it “a good first step toward normalcy. We’ll see how the weekend plays out. We don’t have many surfers out there because the water is flat. But they’ll be out in the water. I don’t think they’re going to be an issue. I’m looking forward to us get on the downslide of all this.”

But he wouldn’t project about when that normalcy might be. “There’s so many unknowns, there’s no way of knowing,” Belhumeur said. “I’m not even going to guess. I try not to sit and watch too much television. They have to keep talking, so they keep finding new things–it’s going to re-emerge and all that. It probably will, but who knows when. They’re all over the chart on that, when there may be a second phase.”

Fellow-City Commissioner Eric Cooley was working at the 7-Eleven he owns on South Oceanshore Boulevard. The reopening hasn’t made any difference for him, business-wise. “We won’t see any improvement in business until it’s safe enough for the boardwalk to open,” Cooley said.

Until the public health director and the police chief agreed that closing the beach was the wiser approach, Cooley had been the only city commissioner to push for closing the beach over a month ago, even though he was reaping considerable profit from the business traffic it beachgoers were generating. “Honestly, we’re OK with that. That’s what you have to do to keep everybody safe. I don’t want to be run-over busy because it’s too soon. I have to try to keep my head afloat, pay bills, but I also don’t want to put anybody at risk, whether it’s us or the customers, that’s why we have all these safety measures all over the store.”

If Cooley’s store was frozen in time and visited by time travelers from a different century, it could be their small museum to the 2020 pandemic: a hand-sanitizer dispensing station hangs from the door at the entrance. A huge plexiglass pane now swaths down from the ceiling between customers and store clerks at the front of the store. A rack is covered in bandanas, with words of advice on face-covering. There are signs everywhere about keeping one’s distance. Coolley has a limit of 10 people in the store, including staff. He tries to keep the entry door open at all times, except when bugs are too much. Staffers, including Cooley, wear N-95 masks and gloves at all times. “What I decided when all this started is if I couldn;t keep it safe, I wouldn’t do it.”

As for the limited reopening of the beach, he said “our hand was forced. Every beach on the East Coast is open. We can’t be the odd man out. It doesn’t make sense. It’s not practical, and it’s a terrible move politically and for our citizens. So if we can give while being cautious, we’ll try to do that. The problem is though, everybody is very antsy, and everybody wants everything open now.” He cautioned against repeating the “double-hump” that the flu epidemic of 1918 did, returning that fall more virulent and deadly than its earlier onslaught. “People got tired of the norms that were in place because of that first wave,” Cooley said. “Then the second wave hit. As long as we can continue to move forward without that happening and we learn from the past, that’s the fine balance that we’re playing.”

Shortly after 10 a.m., there were a few stragglers still on the beach, but otherwise it was back to that desertic feel.