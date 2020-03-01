Sitemap

Grand Living Realty Now Representing American Village in Palm Coast

Sales Consultant Chris Brown, left, and Grand Living's Lindsay Dolamore.
Lindsay Dolamore, CEO/managing broker at Grand Living Realty, is pleased to announce the company is now representing The American Village community. The American Village is a luxurious, 55+ gated active adult living community located at Pritchard Drive off Belle Terre, Palm Coast. The community offers 45 premium homes and 96 condominiums.




“We are fortunate to have a great relationship with the developer and the builder,” said CEO/Managing Broker of Grand Living Lindsay Dolamore. “With Flagler County’s population over 50 years old, clearly there is a market for those choosing to downsize and reduce the burden of maintaining a large home and yard,” Lindsay added. Construction began in May 2019 and there are move-in ready homes to select from. Homes start at $277,000 with a 1750sq.ft living area. The condominium reservations are being taken now with one-bedroom units starting at $150,000.

The American Village community was built by developer Alex Ustilovsky of Hammock Real Estate Development, and the local custom home and condo builder is Luis Medeiros.

Amenities include a community pool, sundeck, cabana, and a dog park. The American Village is in close proximity of several golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, as well as the beach and shopping. Privacy is insured by the gated entrances and around the clock video surveillance.

To take a tour of The American Village, contact Grand Living Realty at 386-447-0800 or come by the model at 63 Green Circle, Palm Coast, open daily.

Grand Living has two offices that are located at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast and 316 South Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at https://grandlivingrealty.us/.

