Jerrard Moore, Felon Several Times Over, Arrested Over Threatening Ex and Another Woman With Shotgun

Jerrard Moore is a 38-year-old Bunnell resident with several convictions for burglary, grand theft, fraud, and a conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies, all accumulated since 2011 in Orange and Flagler counties. He’s served three stints in state prison since. He was released from his last one two years ago.









Early this morning, he was again booked at the Flagler County jail, this time on five felonies, one of them a life felony if he is convicted, though as a prison-release re-offender any felony conviction may carry steeper penalties than for other offenders.

Two or three weeks ago Jerrad Moore’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend told him to leave the house they and their children shared in Bunnell. He’d be allowed to keep belongings there and come and go as he pleases, as long as she was in the house.

On Feb. 15, the ex called sheriff’s deputies to report that Moore hadn’t slept for three days, was high on meth, was texting her threatening messages constantly and was looking for the children they have in common. According to texts she turned over to deputies, he threatened to “shoot this goddamn house up” while sending her pictures from within, at a time when she was away, and told her he’d bust out every window. He told her in another text he was moving out and dropping all his belongings at another woman’s house–Michelle Viscigla, 41, of 1474 Grenada Boulevard in Ormond Beach–and threatened to show up at his ex’s job, if she didn’t pick up her phone.

Moore and Viscigla when showed up at the ex’s workplace in Palm Coast. The ex was in a wheelchair-accessible van with her employer, a 27-year-old woman. Moore tried to get in and failed, then told Viscigla to open the trunk (“pop the trunk, I’m getting my gun,” a witness heard someone say), from which she took out a camouflaged gun case containing the ex’s own 12 gauge pump-action shotgun. The ex knew it to be loaded. According to Moore’s arrest report, Viscigla handed the gun to Moore, who jumped on the hood of the alleged victims’ vehicle, pointing the gun first through the windshield, then through an opening he noticed through the van’s sliding door.

According to the report, he threatened to kill his ex and put her in a Folger’s can. But Viscigla then convinced Moore to leave.

As the ex was speaking to deputies on Feb. 16, she received additional texts from her ex–from Viscigla’s phone–telling her to drop the charges or else he’d follow through on accusing her of child endangerment and destruction of property. “You will never work in nursing again,” he told her, among other claims.

Deputies sought out Moore and Viscigla since the alleged victims reported the incident last week. On Tuesday, they learned both were staying in the trailer belonging to a friend on County Road 75 in Bunnell.

“Deputies established a perimeter around the residence and made announcements for Moore and Visciglia to exit the property,” according to a sheriff’s release that was accompanied by a video of the arrest. An K-9 unit and Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, assisted. Visciglia quickly surrendered, and is shown in the video immediately complying with commands and submitting to handcuffs. She is heard telling a deputy that Moore was trying to get on the phone, and was not on drugs. Moore did not immediately surrender. A sheriff’s crisis negotiation team was called out and resolved the standoff peacefully, though the video does not show those interactions.

“We appreciate you being compliant,” one of the deputies in the SWAT team tells Moore as he is walking toward them, after the team receives notice that Moore had walked out of the structure he’d been in.

“I’m proud of our team, especially our crisis negotiators, for working swiftly to take these two into custody safely and without any injuries,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in the release. “This guy is a dangerous convicted felon and had no business having access to any type of weapon. We’re very glad that he was not able to physically harm the victims in this case or our deputies. I hope the courts take a look at his long criminal history and send him to prison where he belongs.”

Moore was booked at the county jail on no bond. Visciglia was booked on $50,000 bond. Moore is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Visciglia is charged with tampering with a witness or a victim in a first-degree felony proceeding, also a life felony on conviction.