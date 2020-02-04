County’s Own Advisory Board Members Slam Flagler Airport Director Roy Sieger at Meeting on Noise Problems

After residents complaining of noise around the Flagler County airport threatened a lawsuit in their latest appearances before county government, the county commission scheduled a workshop to air out the issue and explore solutions.

As the workshop took place Monday afternoon, it took an unexpected turn as the top two members of the county’s own, appointed Airport Advisory Board severely criticized Airport Director Roy Sieger–generally one of the more worshiped and untouchable members of the county administration, at least within its ranks–for dismissing their repeated suggestions on noise issues and blocking their attempts to more actively negotiate with flight schools. They questioned how seriously Sieger was taking their role as an advisory panel, and even questioned the county commission’s respect of the panel, whose members were “relegated” to addressing the commission in the public comment period.









Sieger, who had provided a lengthy presentation of his own explaining the airport’s role and activities, stayed silent.

Darrell Hickman, chairman of the airport executive board, said the noise issue has been “a topic that’s periodically appeared” at the board, causing several members of the board to study the issue. He echoed the suggestion of a limit on touch-and-go training flights. “Suggestions included starting at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and continuing through to 7:30 a.m. These suggested hours were summarily rejected by the airport director in favor of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The airport director agreed at the meeting on June 6 to communicate this and other discussed policies to area flight schools, but not prior to his leaving on vacation June 12, which would conclude July 5th. At the time a well-connected member of the board offered to handle this task but it was dismissed by the director. The need for this communication was reiterated to the director at both the July 11 and again at the August 8 meetings. To date the advisory board has received no copy of any correspondence indicating that this communication has in fact been communicated to the flight schools.” He said other measures requested by the board have not been acted upon.

“There is much we can do to improve the situation with our airport neighbors through collaboration and education, but that can only materialize with a mandate from the county commission to do so,” Hickman said.

Les Abend, the advisory board’s vice chairman, doubled down. He thanked the commission “for taking the time to give consideration to the subject of airport noise,” saying the matter requires careful consideration.

But, Abend said, “it is also a matter that should have never been presented to this governing body. Why? The airport advisory board is tasked with such concerns, but unfortunately the advice offered by members was largely ignored. Had the recommendations been implemented, most likely this workshop would never have been scheduled, nor would your constituents have threatened litigation. Compromise is an important part of negotiations. But in this circumstance compromise was not forthcoming. Regretfully the airport noise issue is not the only circumstance whereupon airport advisory recommendations have been ignored or disregarded. Your current airport advisory board members, most of them experienced pilots, include background as educators, chancellors of universities, high-level executives, airline captains, realtors and writers. We volunteer our time only for the gratification that our mutual contributions succeed in improving Flagler Executive Airport. Although we have admiration for the accomplishments of the airport director, more can be done to affect daily operations and future revenue. But nothing will be improved if our recommendations are dismissed.”

Abend reminded the commission of the advisory board’s role. “In other words our membership on the advisory board functions as advisers to you as the county commissioners. If our roles become simply to acknowledge the accomplishments of the airport director, then we serve absolutely no purpose. But that’s a decision you as commissioners have to determine. The fact that we are relegated only to the public comment portion of this workshop is a reflection of our effectiveness.”

Commission Chairman Dave Sullivan gave Sieger a chance to address “your interaction with the board” toward the end of the meeting.

“I will admit I was a bit surprised on some of the comments that were from Mr. Hickman. I thought I was working well with my airport advisory board. Apparently I’m not. So, as a matter of fact I even sat down with them to show them this presentation, to ask if he had anything to add, he’s standing up to speak, he said no. I was kind of surprised. Imagine my surprise. Anyhow. To that end, I do listen to my airport advisory board. I listen. That doesn’t necessarily mean that I take all their recommendations. You gentlemen have asked me to be the airport director and I have done so for the past 11 years. I thought I’ve done a very good job with that and brought a lot to this airport and a lot to this community, a lot of economic development as well. With that, I’m always open to hear any recommendation anybody has. But also too, to that end, I have a very small staff, so sometimes I have to prioritize the things that I do, not that I’m saying that they’re any less important than others.”

All the airport advisory board members and the tower manager were in the audience.

Sieger had begun the meeting along the lines he had expected it would take: with a brief history and discussion of the airport’s reason for being.

It had started as Bulow Naval Outlying Field in 1942, ironically even then as a flight training base–for the military–with four runways. It now has two. The facility is classified as public use, general aviation airport, accounting in the past year 184,429 total “operations,” or about 500 operations a day–that is, takeoffs and landings–with corporate jets, seaplanes, single-engine or twin engine planes and military aircraft using the airport. (A touch and go counts as two operations.) Most of those are local general aviation operations.

The airport is a self-sustaining operation: it runs on money it generates from its own operations, through grants, fuel sales, rent and so on. It is used as a hub in emergencies, as it was during Hurricane Matthew (it was a hub for Florida Power and Light, among others) and Hurricane Dorian, and as a business park.

“We have no control where aircraft fly,” Sieger said. Noise complaints are mostly the result of flight-training, and originate in Palm Coast’s U and Z Sections, he said, though a resident in the audience later said residents in the K Section are also affected. He showed a map with a 2.5 mile radius around the airport, accessible here, that color-codes development around the airport over the years, and shows with red teardrop-like pointers where noise complaints have originated. There are some 4,300 buildings within that radius. Some 13 percent of the homes, or 543, were built in the last five years.

Mike Arnold, an airport consultant with Environmental Science Associates in Orlando–a firm that’s conducted over 100 airport noise and analyses in Florida–gave an overview of the few measures the county has at hand. He said the airport can enact voluntary measures or mandatory measures. But mandatory measures are regulated by federal rules, which, among other things, sets aircraft noise standards, prescribes operating rules and limits an airport’s ability to restrict aircraft operations. Notably, those federal airport rules exempt an airport from local noise ordinances. “Basically, federal law preempts state and local ordinances when it comes to airport noise,” Arnold said.

The FAA controls the aircraft when in flight. Local governments can have zoning and other land-use rules around an airport, and they can require sound-insulating building materials or standards in certain areas.

The federal government provides for what it calls “Airport Noise Compatibility Planning,” or “Part 150” for short (named after its “part” in the Code of Federal Regulations). It’s a voluntary study that allows a local airport to establish a reliable method of measuring noise and how it interacts with neighborhoods and land use. It sets out land-use alternatives and public input, but its effectiveness is limited, Arnold cautioned. “The Part 150 process is really the only formal mechanism to improve the compatibility between the airport and surrounding communities,” Arnold said.

The process determines the actual, proven noise exposure through the “Day-Night Average Sound Level,” or DNL criteria, which measures through noise modeling the audible activity in a 24-hour time period. “It allows an education process for everybody involved,” Arnold said, but seasonal variations in noise exposure are not reflected in the study, it’s costly, though the FAA pays most of the costs, it can take years, and it can unrealistically raise expectations. In sum, it’s not a solution, but a somewhat scientific method and an avenue for discussion.

“The airport recognizes that we are an airport within a community, but again as we saw here, there’s only certain things that we can do,” Sieger said. So the airport has asked aircraft to climb as high as possible before leaving airport boundaries, it’s designed a particular runway (Runway 6) for calm-wind operations, and requested that planes use noise abatement or awareness practices. He said there could be some potential additional voluntary measures, affecting runway patterns, and requesting voluntary training hours that would limit flying between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and exclude holidays. “Again, these would be voluntary. We can’t tell them they can’t,” Sieger said.

“The local government can require real estate disclosure. Do we do that here?” Sullivan asked.

“No, we do not,” Sieger said. The reason: the airport is county property, a doughnut hole within Palm Coast. “That would have to be done by the city of Palm Coast.” A decade ago the city did an “area master plan” around the airport, but its application regarding noise is not clear. But any ordinance-related noise-abatement measures would have to originate with the Palm Coast City Council. (“As far as the noise, I don’t need to disclose that,” Kim Carney, a Flagler Beach city commissioner and Realtor, told commissioners, “it’s very obvious when you’re out there, showing property.” Carney is running for the county commission.)

County Administrator Jerry Cameron said Palm Coast will be approached with such an ordinance in mind.

A dozen people addressed the commission, reiterating what many of them had said before in commission meetings: there’s a noise issue, and the county is doing nothing to address it.

Gina Weiss, a resident, raised questions about the airport’s communications with local residents, citing the time a few years ago when the county administration changed the airport’s designation away from its “rural” designation, adopting the name Flagler Executive Airport. (“We sound a little like Podunk, saying Flagler County Airport, there’s no zip to it, there’s no tone, no branding to it,” then-Administrator Craig Coffey Coffey said.)

“Flight schools account for 60 to 80 percent of the local airport traffic,” Weiss said, “and the noise of the touch-and-go’s training. We were maybe noise compatible when we were a small airport, but since then we have become incompatible as the result of the airport’s expansions and changes in its operations.” (In fact, based on the figures provided by Sieger and flashed on screens in the boardroom, in a graph going back to 2010, landings and take-offs at the airport have exceeded 160,000 a year long before the name change.)

Kelly Remington, an airport-neighboring resident, said she has no opposition to the airport but cites the flight-per-minute rate of flight-school activity as a “detrimental environmental effect” that has numerous health consequences–and noted that homeowners’ pressure has caused many municipal airports to close. (Sieger could not answer a question about when flight schools began using the airport. But he said Embry-Riddle moved to the area in 1965, and a flight school he knew of using the airport started in 2004.)

Another resident spoke of her own health problems and of outdated airport data that doesn’t reflect how close homes are to airport property. “I’m not going to die in that house because of the airport,” the resident said, demanding answers.

“Our issue,” Aynne McAvoy, another resident neighboring the airport, said, summing up a recurrent theme, “is not with this airport. In fact we used to live in Syracuse, New York, just a few miles from Hancock Airport–much, much bigger airport than this little airport, and there was never an issue, except when our country’s jets went up during 9/.11. That was loud. But we do have a problem when we can’t hold a conversation with someone in our front yard. We have a problem when we can’t hear the TV or have a phone conversation inside our home, without getting up to shut the door first. That’s a problem. What we’re asking for is just cooperation with the powers that be, with the citizens that live with this issue day in and day out. The issue is with the flight schools, not the airport.”

No one from a flight school appeared before the commission. No one spoke against the airport of course: no one wants it shut down. But aside from Sieger and the consultant, only one other person spoke in defense of the airport’s current flight patterns and activities.

Blain Meisterhans, the air traffic control manager at the airport, three times using the word “fail”to describe people’s understanding of airport activity, said residents aren’t understanding weather’s effects on airport activity, before defending the airport’s attempts to address concerns. “Just because they don’t hear anything doesn’t mean actions aren’t being taken” he said, such as limiting the Navy’s helicopter flight paths. “But there’s other things going on. Pilots need night landings for their training. It’s going to happen,” he said. “But just to say that nothing is being done is incorrect.”

Equipping the airport with a radar was a peripheral issue that cropped up a few times. Sieger said the airport has been working–and hoping–for a radar for years, but so far with little success other than federal officials saying the county could pay for it–$1.1 million.

As for the flight path and noise issues, Sieger said the airport has no authority to do much in those regards, nor can it limit a flight school’s activities. Some people in the audience visibly threw up their hands.

Commissioners themselves were also short on alternatives, though Commissioner Greg Hansen proposed bringing together the flight school directors and threaten them: “Just say look, you guys are going to ruin a good thing here. If you like flying out of our airport, please, please, do the following, and give them a piece of paper: this is what I want you to do. Please do this, or you’re going to lose your ability to fly here. And that’s kind of an idle threat, I understand, but it ought to be made.” He added, “part of your job is to make yourself a nuisance to those schools.”

Sieger said such suggestions, at least pertaining to after-hour touch-and-go flights, have already been made, apparently to little effect.

“Let’s keep in their knickers, you know?” Hansen said of the flight schools.

“Where do we go from here?” Sullivan said, not wanting another such workshop. He provided his own answer, one not likely to satisfy residents: not very far. “I don;t think we’re at the point other than to say we should continue to look at maybe some improvements we can make at the airport, but that we have to obey the rules, and it’s not an easy thing to say–well, we’re not going to fly at this time or something like that. We need to think it through.”

“We need a noise abatement plan from the airport and a list of things that can be done that this advisory board has put together and start down the path to get some of those things done that we could do,” Hansen said.

Commissioners agreed to “develop a plan,” in their words, but a plan whose parameters remain fuzzy for now, since local authority is limited on the matter, though the plan’s starting point would be the advisory board’s recommendats. “If we do this intelligently and logically,” Sullivan said, “I think we’ll ensure that the airport will continue to be one of the great business meccas actually for the county, and then I think we can accomplish both goals of making the airport work better and give our citizens some relief from the noise.”