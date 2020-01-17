Buddy Taylor’s Michelle Coolican and Plant Services’ Lynn Mellow Take Top Honors in School District’s Annual Gala

Michelle Coolican and Lynn Mellow were named the 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year for Flagler Schools at the district’s annual gala celebration at Flagler Auditorium Thursday evening.









Ten educators and 16 support employees, representing all the district’s schools and departments were on hand for the ceremony.

Mellow is an office specialist for the district’s Plant Services department. She has has worked for Flagler Schools for 26 years, starting at Old Kings Elementary School and then moving to Plant Services, where she’s been for the past eight years. The Massapequa, New York native was obviously shocked when her name was announced. “Shocked. Total shock. I couldn’t believe it when I heard my name. It’s amazing,” she said.

“If you talk with anyone in Plant Services, they’ll tell you the same thing. Lynn’s personality brightens up any situation she’s placed and she’s always willing to help out wherever she’s needed,” Superintendent Jim Tager said.

Coolican, the Teacher of the Year, is in her 13th year teaching science at Buddy Taylor Middle School. She’s taught STEM and science classes there, as well as acted as adviser for the after-school STEM Club at the middle school. Michelle is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and attended graduate school at the University of Florida.

“I work with an amazing administration,” Coolican said, “with these unbelievably talented students that make my heart happy every day. I just want to say thank you.”

“Michelle has the task of teaching science to middle school students,” Tager said. “That is not the easiest task in the world but she is able to connect with all students in a way that makes them excited about science while creating positive relationships.”

Both Mellow and Coolican now go on to represent Flagler Schools in the statewide Teacher and Support Employee of the Year competition. Below is the chart listing all the nominees.