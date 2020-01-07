U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz Supports A) Bigger Government; B) Taking Away Women’s Rights; C) More Intrusive Government; D) All of the Above.

By Merrill Shapiro

The answer is “D) All of the Above!”

Flagler County’s voice in the halls of the United States House of Representatives recently signed on to a letter saying, in essence, that the time is right to reconsider the legal underpinnings of Roe v. Wade, the seminal 1973 Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to an abortion. By signing this document, Waltz, shows himself to be squarely in the camp calling for bigger government, calling for taking away the rights of women to control their own bodies and calling for a more intrusive government.









Waltz’s signature on a Friend of the Court Brief in the matter of Louisiana’s Dr. Rebekah Gee, in her Official Capacity as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health (June Medical Services LLC v. Gee) to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on March 4, tells us a great deal about the real nature of the Republican Representative speaking for Flagler County citizens in Washington, D.C.

Rather than reducing government regulations, Waltz tells us that he wants to see more government regulation to exercise ultimate control over abortions in our community. Waltz is, in effect, calling on law enforcement to enforce a ban on all abortions. The Roe v. Wade decision of January 22, 1973 has served our country well where government involvement has been limited. Waltz seems to want the government to expand to carry the water buckets of the Religious Right. (Note that Genesis 2:7 and Exodus 21:22 make it clear that abortion is not murder.)

Only the 18th Amendment to the US. Constitution removes a right from U.S. Citizens. It prohibited the production, sale, and transport of “intoxicating liquors,” and ushered in the era of Prohibition. History tells us how well that worked out. The Amendment was voided by the 21st Amendment to the US. Constitution in 1933. Now comes Congressman Waltz who wants to remove another right, the right of a woman to have autonomy over her own body.

As if government is not sufficiently intrusive, Waltz wants to see the government looking up under the skirts of all women of child-bearing age in our community. The government will, under the Representative’s scheme, be present—in one form or another—at every doctor’s appointment, in every delivery room, in every procedure involving women of child-bearing age.

Please let Representative Waltz’ office know how disappointed you are. Email him here or call and leave a message at (386) 302-0442. Want to do more? His office is at 31 Lupi Court, Suite 130, Palm Coast.

Rabbi Merrill Shapiro, is the immediate Past President of the National Board of Trustees of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, has served as President of the Richmond, Virginia AU chapter, and chairs the FlaglerLive Board of Directors.